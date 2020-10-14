Galaxy M31 Prime Edition arrives with sAMOLED display, 64MP quad-camera

Samsung today launched the Galaxy M31 Prime Edition in India. The Prime Edition comes with a Super AMOLED display, 64MP quad-camera, a complimentary 3-month Prime membership and an integrated Amazon app suite.

The Galaxy M31 Prime edition will be available in three color variants- Ocean Blue, Space Black and Iceberg Blue. The phone carries a price tag of Rs 16,499 for the only 6GB+128GB memory configuration. Further, Amazon customers will get an additional 10% instant cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards during Amazon Great Indian Festival while Prime members will get an additional Rs 1,000 Apay Cashback on all prepaid payments.

Galaxy M31 Prime edition will be available via Amazon, Samsung.com and select retail stores across India.

Galaxy M31 Prime edition: Specs and features

The Galaxy M31 Prime edition boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity U sAMOLED display. Under the hood, it has an Exynos 9611 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the phone houses a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main lens, assisted by an 8-megapixel Ultra-Wide lens, with a 123-degree field of view, a dedicated 5-megapixel Macro Lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The rear camera supports Night Mode, 4K video shooting, hyperlapse, slow-mo, and super-steady video shooting. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 32MP camera that supports 4k video recording and slow-mo selfies.

The Galaxy M31 Prime Edition runs on Android 10 with Samsung's new One UI 2.1 skin on top. It is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to offers a video play back up to 26 hours and supports Type C 15W fast-charging.

With 3 months of complimentary Amazon Prime membership, users will be able to enjoy unlimited free fast delivery, millions of hours of Prime Video content, Ad-free music streaming and hosts of Prime benefits. It also integrated the most popular Amazon ecosystem apps such as the "Always On" Amazon shopping app, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, Kindle and Audible.