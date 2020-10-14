Left Menu
Development News Edition

MIUI 12 update rolling out to POCO F1; brings September 2020 security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:28 IST
Edit ( Last edited by Sumit Batra )
MIUI 12 update rolling out to POCO F1; brings September 2020 security patch
Image Credit: Twitter (@IndiaPOCO)

The Poco F1 has started receiving the MIUI 12 update, Poco India General Manager C Manmohan announced on Twitter. The OTA update is arriving with version number MIUI V12.0.2.0.QEJMIXM and weighs 790MB in size.

It brings the September 2020 Android security patch along with general bug fixes and new features of the MIUI 12 including floating windows, dark mode support for third-party apps, new weather app, to name a few.

As usual, the OTA update is being rolled out in batches which means a limited number of users will receive it and a broader rollout will be held in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

The Poco F1 was launched back in 2018 with MIUI for Poco based on Android Oreo. The phone features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset along with Adrena 630 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, it houses a 12MP + 5MP Dual Pixel AI dual camera while on the front, it sports a 20MP selfie snapper with IR Face unlock. The Poco F1 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

MIUI 12 update rolling out to POCO F1; brings September 2020 security patch

The Poco F1 has started receiving the MIUI 12 update, Poco India General Manager C Manmohan announced on Twitter. The OTA update is arriving with version number MIUI V12.0.2.0.QEJMIXM and weighs 790MB in size.It brings the September 2020 An...

Hathras case: Security deployed to ensure protection of victim's family & witnesses, UP tells SC

The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that a three-fold protection mechanism has been put in place for the security of the victims family members and witnesses in the Hathras case in which a Dalit girl was all...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady with U.S. bank earnings in sight

European shares held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by gains for Wall Street futures, following losses the day before on vaccine trials and a stimulus impasse, while the dollar was also stable. The pan-European STOXX 600 was unchanged in ...

HMD sends first shipment of 56 mn syringes to Covax facility

Hindustan Syringes Medical Devices on Wednesday said it has sent the first shipment of 56 million auto-disable syringes to Covax facility to help in COVID-19 vaccination. The Covax facility, which is working for global equitable access to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020