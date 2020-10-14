MIUI 12 update rolling out to POCO F1; brings September 2020 security patch

The Poco F1 has started receiving the MIUI 12 update, Poco India General Manager C Manmohan announced on Twitter. The OTA update is arriving with version number MIUI V12.0.2.0.QEJMIXM and weighs 790MB in size.

It brings the September 2020 Android security patch along with general bug fixes and new features of the MIUI 12 including floating windows, dark mode support for third-party apps, new weather app, to name a few.

Keeping up the promises we made back in 2018, we have started rolling out MIUI 12 updates for POCO F1.Check your updater app to update now.Note: The updates are released in batches https://t.co/0ABu0JKa4J — C Manmohan #POCOForIndia (@cmanmohan) October 13, 2020

As usual, the OTA update is being rolled out in batches which means a limited number of users will receive it and a broader rollout will be held in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

The Poco F1 was launched back in 2018 with MIUI for Poco based on Android Oreo. The phone features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset along with Adrena 630 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, it houses a 12MP + 5MP Dual Pixel AI dual camera while on the front, it sports a 20MP selfie snapper with IR Face unlock. The Poco F1 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.