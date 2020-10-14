No EU summit on Brexit expected in November, EU official says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:36 IST
An extraordinary European Union summit on Brexit is not expected in November ahead of the end-year deadline for an agreement on the future relationship between the bloc and Britain, an EU official said on Wednesday.
"We're at a fairly critical point because we're coming up to a deadline if this is to come into force on the first of January," the official said. "At this stage, though, it wouldn't be justified. We don't expect a special summit."