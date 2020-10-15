FACTBOX-Chinese firms already on, or could be added to, the US trade blacklist

The U.S. State Department has submitted a proposal for the Trump administration to add China's Ant Group to a trade blacklist, before the financial technology firm is slated to go public, Reuters reported.

Here are some of the other Chinese companies that could also be added, or have already been added, to the so-called Entity List, which effectively bans these firms from purchasing from U.S. companies. SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

A U.S. Defense Department official told Reuters in September that the Trump administration was considering whether to add China's top chipmaker SMIC to the blacklist. Later that month, Washington moved to impose curbs on exports to SMIC after concluding equipment supplied to it could be used for military purposes.

SMIC, which denies posing any security risk, is China's largest semiconductor foundry and relies heavily on equipment from companies based in the United States or U.S.-allied countries. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

Washington added Huawei, the world's biggest telecoms equipment vendor and No.2 smartphone maker, and 70 affiliates to the entity list in May 2019, citing national security concerns. Huawei denies it spies for Beijing. The move barred Google from providing technical support to new Huawei phone models and access to Google Mobile Services, while suppliers such as Intel Corp have had to apply for licences to continue sending products to Huawei. Washington has also since put further export curbs on Huawei.

HIKVISION Formally known as Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd, the firm is the world's largest seller of video surveillance systems and was added to the U.S. trade blacklist in October last year over Beijing's treatment of Muslim minorities.

Hikvision is a vendor to police agencies in the western region of Xinjiang, where a crackdown by China on Uighurs has drawn international condemnation. It was one of a large group of Chinese artificial intelligence startups that were added to the list last October.

SENSETIME The company, one of China's fastest growing AI startups, was added to the U.S. trade blacklist at the same time as Hikvision. It said at the time that it was "deeply disappointed" with the move and would work with the authorities to resolve the situation.

Dual-based in Beijing and Hong Kong, SenseTime develops applications for facial recognition, video analysis and other areas including autonomous driving. Its technology has been used in China's fight against COVID-19, and it counts China's Ministry of Public Security and local heavyweights such as China Mobile, HNA Group and Huawei Technologies as its major clients.

CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY Washington in August blacklisted 24 Chinese companies, five of which were units belonging to the construction giant, saying that these firms were part of construction and military actions in the disputed South China Sea.

State-owned CCCC has bridge, port and road projects in China as well as across the globe, and has been the contractor for many projects under China's flagship Belt and Road initiative.