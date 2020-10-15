Nokia announces zero-touch thermal detection solution to fight COVID-19

Nokia on Thursday announced an automated, zero-touch thermal detection solution that has been designed to monitor temperatures and mask usage in large facilities with thousands of people.

Leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning, the Nokia Automated Analytics Solution for Access Control fully automates the process of identifying people with elevated temperatures and monitor mask compliance in very large facilities with multiple accesses whilst reducing the cost of detection and ensuring business continuity and supply chain resilience during the pandemic.

Using an on-premises thermal camera, the Nokia Automated Analytic Solution captures video footage and takes individual temperature readings for every individual who enters the screening site. In the next step, the analytics engine processes the video clip to determine whether the individuals require additional screening, or are not complying with mask-wearing norms.

If the solution detects an irregularity, a centralized, enterprise-wide view is presented and a real-time alert is automatically sent to personnel in the field to initiate track-and-trace or post-detection actions. The entire process is automated and happens in near-real-time.

Furthermore, Nokia can leverage its Digital Automation Cloud private wireless network solution to provide seamless outdoor connectivity for these operations. Nokia has deployed the solution at multiple locations including at its Chennai factory to monitor employee safety and plans to deploy it for enterprise customers across multiple industry segments.

"The Nokia Automated Analytics Solution has enabled us to ensure regulatory compliance in an automated way, round the clock with zero misses in real-time. This solution has enabled us to boost employee availability by reducing the waiting time in queues and removing the need to assign additional staff to carry out manual checks," said Sudarshan Pitty, Head of the Nokia Chennai Factory.

Most importantly, once the pandemic subsides, the solution can be repurposed to support other use cases such as to protect employees, site visitors and facilities, including predictive surveillance and machine maintenance, security threats and anomaly detection, and customized industry-specific analytics.