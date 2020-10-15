Left Menu
Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform to power Nokia's 5G Smart Node portfolio

In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia will bring its 5G RAN technology into its Smart Node portfolio, delivering 5G in a compact, cost-effective plug-and-play package for smaller indoor network use-cases, thereby lowering the barriers to entry into the 5G-powered world.

Nokia said Thursday its Smart Node portfolio which is designed to deliver ubiquitous indoor 5G coverage for residential and enterprise networks will be powered by Qualcomm Technologies' 5G RAN platform for small cells (FSM100xx).

Nokia 5G Smart Node is a low-power, flexible mount product that enables operators to address 5G network densification and indoor coverage requirements in a cost-effective way. It delivers reliable voice, data and services over 5G with minimal overheads, making it a compelling option for in-home, small office and enterprise coverage.

In collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia will bring its 5G RAN technology into its Smart Node portfolio, delivering 5G in a compact, cost-effective plug-and-play package for smaller indoor network use-cases, thereby lowering the barriers to entry into the 5G-powered world.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with Nokia to bring our industry-leading 5G RAN innovations to a wider array of use-cases and settings. The flexibility and low-price points of 5G Smart Node products resulting from our close engagement with the team at Nokia will help accelerate the adoption of 5G in the residential and small office markets," said Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Nokia says with the inclusion of the Qualcomm FSM100xx software-defined small cell modem, software upgrades allow for simplified advancement to future mobile network standards and releases.

The 5G Smart Node portfolio is expected to be available from the first quarter of 2021 and will complement the Nokia's portfolio of 5G Small Cells such as the AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head and AirScale Indoor Radio that boosts 5G capacity and coverage.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tommi Uitto, President, Mobile Networks, Nokia, said, "We are proud to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to utilize its chipset technology in our 5G Smart Node solutions. The 5G small cells arena is an area we are delivering unmatched innovation and working with Qualcomm Technologies is a testament to our mission to bring everyone into the world of 5G."

