Barnier ready to intensify Brexit talks- EU financial services chief
Britain stood firm on Tuesday in rebutting an EU offer to discuss draft legal texts of a potential post-Brexit trade deal unless there were fundamental changes, as their high-stakes diplomatic poker game risked a chaotic finale. "The European Union remains absolutely committed to reaching a deal, our door is open and will remain open until the very last moment...Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:45 IST
The European Union remains absolutely committed to reaching a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain and chief negotiator Michel Barnier stands ready to travel to London to intensify talks, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said. Britain stood firm on Tuesday in rebutting an EU offer to discuss draft legal texts of a potential post-Brexit trade deal unless there were fundamental changes, as their high-stakes diplomatic poker game risked a chaotic finale.
"The European Union remains absolutely committed to reaching a deal, our door is open and will remain open until the very last moment... but time is short," McGuinness, who was appointed to her role this month, told an online conference on Tuesday. "Michel Barnier and his team stand ready to go to London to intensify the work with (British chief negotiator) David Frost and his team to develop the legal text."
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Mairead McGuinness
- David Frost
- Michel Barnier
ALSO READ
US charges British IS members in deaths of American hostages
'Batwoman,' 'Riverdale' and 'Maid' to restart production in British Columbia
Cycling-Former British Cycling doctor destroyed laptop before handing to experts
British midcaps hit near 2-month high on upbeat Brexit views
Second Citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis Opens Doors to British Education in Times of Crisis