Left Menu
Development News Edition

Truecaller will now tell why a person is calling you

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:49 IST
Truecaller will now tell why a person is calling you
Image Credit: Truecaller

Fulfilling a long-pending request from its users, Truecaller has introduced a new feature called "Call Reason" that will show users why a person is calling them.

The Call Reason feature will help the recipient understand if the call is personal, business-related, or urgent. It will allow Truecaller users to set three custom reasons for calling, add a new reason every time a call is made or skip writing a reason. To use the new feature, users will need to click on the Call Reason button before making a call.

"These days, we need to know who is calling and why someone is calling. Truecaller has been the leader in telling you who, and now we are telling you why with Call Reason," Truecaller wrote in a blog post.

"Although it only takes up a small part of the app, this feature will change the way you make and receive calls, just as our famous Caller ID has done for Truecaller users around the world. And there are so many ways to use Call Reason that we think it will become part of your daily life."

Call Reason is being rolled out globally to Truecaller (version 11.30) users on Android and they can turn off the feature in the settings. It will be available to Truecaller Priority customers and verified businesses including those on cloud telephony services in 2021.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France bans Islamist group after killing of teacher - govt spokesman

France will ban an Islamist group named after the late Sheikh Yassin as part of a crackdown on militants following the murder of a French schoolteacher last week, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday. Samuel Paty was beheade...

PM Modi holds telephone conversation with South Korean president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to South Korean president Moon Jae-in, as the two leaders reviewed important global developments, including the progress in combating the COVID-19 pandemicThe two leaders also reviewed the ong...

Cabinet approves mutual recognition pact between ICAI, Malaysia's MICPA

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the mutual recognition agreement between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI and Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants MICPA. This would enable appropriately qualified c...

Less than 50% of working-age women are in labour market: new UN report

Less than 50 of working-age women are in the labour market, a figure that has barely changed over the last quarter of a century, according to a new UN report launched today. Unpaid domestic and care work falls disproportionately on women, r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020