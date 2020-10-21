Truecaller will now tell why a person is calling you

Fulfilling a long-pending request from its users, Truecaller has introduced a new feature called "Call Reason" that will show users why a person is calling them.

The Call Reason feature will help the recipient understand if the call is personal, business-related, or urgent. It will allow Truecaller users to set three custom reasons for calling, add a new reason every time a call is made or skip writing a reason. To use the new feature, users will need to click on the Call Reason button before making a call.

"These days, we need to know who is calling and why someone is calling. Truecaller has been the leader in telling you who, and now we are telling you why with Call Reason," Truecaller wrote in a blog post.

"Although it only takes up a small part of the app, this feature will change the way you make and receive calls, just as our famous Caller ID has done for Truecaller users around the world. And there are so many ways to use Call Reason that we think it will become part of your daily life."

Call Reason is being rolled out globally to Truecaller (version 11.30) users on Android and they can turn off the feature in the settings. It will be available to Truecaller Priority customers and verified businesses including those on cloud telephony services in 2021.