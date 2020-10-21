Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third phase of National Supercomputing Mission to start in Jan next year

The third phase of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) will kickstart in January, taking computing speed to around 45 petaflops, the Department of Science and Technology said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:21 IST
Third phase of National Supercomputing Mission to start in Jan next year
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The third phase of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) will kickstart in January, taking computing speed to around 45 petaflops, the Department of Science and Technology said on Wednesday. The NSM is rapidly boosting high power computing in the country through its various phases to meet the increasing computational demands of academia, researchers, medium, small and micro enterprises and start-ups in areas like oil exploration, flood prediction as also genomics, and drug discovery.

The Rs 4,500 crore-National Supercomputers Mission (NSM) envisages nearly 50 supercomputers across the country in three phases. As the infrastructure planned in NSM phase I has already been installed and much of Phase II is in place, the speed of supercomputers in the country will soon reach to around 16 PF, the DST said.

"Phase III, to be initiated in January 2021, (it) will take the computing speed to around 45 petaflops," the DST said. The NSM is jointly steered by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and Department of Science and Technology (DST) and implemented by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Param Shivay, the first supercomputer assembled indigenously, was installed in IIT (BHU), followed by Param Shakti and Param Brahma at IIT-Kharagpur and IISER, Pune, respectively, the DST said. "Thereafter, supercomputing facilities were set up in two more institutions, and one is being set up under Phase I, ramping up high power computing speed to 6.6 PF. In Phase II, eight more institutions will be equipped with supercomputing facilities by April 2021, with a total of 10 PF compute capacity.

"MoUs have been signed with total 14 premier institutions of India for establishing supercomputing infrastructure with assembly and manufacturing in India," the statement added. These include IITs, NITs, national labs, and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs). Some of the supercomputers have already been installed, and some more will be done by December this year. The Phase II installations will be completed by April 2021.

The three phases will provide access to High-Performance Computing (HPC) facilities to around 75 institutions and more than thousands of active researchers, academicians working through Nation Knowledge Network (NKN), the backbone for supercomputing systems. HPC and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have converged together. A 100 AI PF Artificial Intelligence supercomputing system is being created and installed in C-DAC, which can handle incredibly large-scale AI workloads, increasing the speed of computing-related to AI several times.

The mission has also created the next generation of supercomputer experts by training more than 2,400 supercomputing manpower and faculties till date.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Hamilton and Mercedes can break records in Portugal

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team can make Formula One history on Sunday as Portugal returns for the first time in 24 years on a calendar reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.The six times world champion equalled Ferrari great Michael Schum...

Taps and reservoirs run dry as Moroccan drought hits farmers

Two years of drought have drained reservoirs in southern Morocco, threatening crops the region relies on and leading to nightly cuts in tap water for an area that is home to a million people.In a country that relies on farming for two jobs ...

Global democracy at risk from cyberattack 'onslaught' - Microsoft president

Democracies around the world are under a constant barrage of cyberattacks that must be identified, called out and stopped, Microsoft President Brad Smith told a gathering of security and defence officials on Wednesday. Speaking at the Atlan...

1411 nominations filed for 3rd phase of Bihar assembly polls

A total of 1411 nominations have been filed for 78 assembly seats in Bihar which will go to the polls in the third and last phase on November 7, as per the Election Commission here on Wednesday. The last date for filing the nominations for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020