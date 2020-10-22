"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited on Thursday in a filing with stock exchanges said it detected a "cyber attack" in its Information Technology infrastructure. As a result, they are isolating all data center services to take required preventive action, it said.

Commenting on this development, Mukesh Rathi, CIO, Dr. Reddys Laboratories said, "We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident." The intimation by the drug maker did not mention the source of the attack on its IT infrastructure.