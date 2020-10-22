Digital policy think-tank seeks action against Snack Video

Digital policy think-tank C-DEP has approached the government seeking action against Snack Video, alleging it is a version of the Chinese app Kwai which was banned by India in June. The Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research (C-DEP), in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah and Ministry of Electronics and IT Additional Secretary Rajendra Kumar on Wednesday, alleged that some of the Chinese mobile apps that have been blocked by the government continue to exist in new forms. "Beijing Kuaishou Technology Co Ltd, has continued to provide its banned application Kwai in the name of Snack Video to Indian users. "This application poses the same risks as the banned applications, and is essentially a new name or form of a currently banned app, and is operating in violation of the orders of the government of India," C-DEP President Jaijit Bhattacharya said in the letter. An e-mail query sent to Snack Video did not elicit any reply. C-DEP said such applications pose the same risks as the banned apps and can download files without users' permission. The think-tank alleged that Snack Video is operated by Symphony Tech Pte Ltd, which is owned by Beijing Kuaishou Technology -- owner of the Kwai app. "Snack Video is essentially the international version of the application Kuaishou/Kwai, specifically marketed to foreign nationals outside China," the letter said. Bhattacharya requested the government to "take action as may be necessary in this area." PTI PRS ABMABM