ScoreboardPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:36 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday
Kolkata Knight Riders Innings: Shubman Gill c Patel b Nortje 9 Nitish Rana c Deshpande b Stoinis 81 Rahul Tripathi b Nortje 13 Dinesh Karthik c Pant b Rabada 3 Sunil Narine c Rahane b Rabada 64 Eoin Morgan c Rabada b Stoinis 17 Pat Cummins not out 0 Extras: (LB-1,W-6) 7 Total: (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-35, 3-42, 4-157, 5-194, 6-194 Bowling: Tushar Deshpande 4-0-40-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-27-2, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-33-2, Axar Patel 1-0-7-0, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-41-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-0-45-0. MORE PTI SSC SSCSSC
ALSO READ
Cheated by Pakistani, Indian national spends nearly 3 years in Saudi's Jail, Mother seeks help from Centre
PM Modi extends greetings to officers on Indian Foreign Service Day
Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra pledge support to global online auction of artwork by Indian underprivileged children
Indian archers happy to be back on training post lockdown
Olympic hopeful Indian archers aiming to regain lost momentum gradually