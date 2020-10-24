Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings: Shubman Gill c Patel b Nortje 9 Nitish Rana c Deshpande b Stoinis 81 Rahul Tripathi b Nortje 13 Dinesh Karthik c Pant b Rabada 3 Sunil Narine c Rahane b Rabada 64 Eoin Morgan c Rabada b Stoinis 17 Pat Cummins not out 0 Extras: (LB-1,W-6) 7 Total: (for 6 wickets in 20 overs) 194 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-35, 3-42, 4-157, 5-194, 6-194 Bowling: Tushar Deshpande 4-0-40-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-27-2, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-33-2, Axar Patel 1-0-7-0, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-41-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-0-45-0.