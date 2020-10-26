Left Menu
National Roaming Service approved by NCC for two mobile networks

EMTS and MTN are aiming to test and simulate customer experience by configuring their networks because of the approval. The National Roaming geographic area, in Ondo State, is in the authority of the trail approval cover. 

National Roaming Service approved by NCC for two mobile networks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two mobile networks have been approved to carry out a trial on the National Roaming Service by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for three months, according to a report by Today Nigeria. The two telecom companies, Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Nigeria and the Emerging Markets Telecommunications Service Limited (EMTS) have been approved for the trial, commencing from August 1, 2020, to 31 October 2020.

EMTS and MTN are aiming to test and simulate customer experience by configuring their networks because of the approval. The National Roaming geographic area, in Ondo State, is in the authority of the trail approval cover.

In the trial, the companies will maintain the roaming arrangements outside local boundaries. The main aim of the Roaming Service provider is to enable a spontaneous exchange of incoming and outgoing calls, and data by mobile subscribers. The service will also enable access to different services outside the local geographical area with the help of other operators to utilize network coverage of other networks with roaming arrangements to access service.

According to the media report, the primary objective of the National Roaming Service trial is to encourage network resource sharing among operators.

To the approval, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC said that the service will lead to operational expenditure (OPEX) optimization and capital expenditure (CAPEX) efficiencies.

Specifying the benefits of the approval Danbatta said, "the successful implementation of the trial will enable EMTS subscribers to access MTN network service within the National Roaming trial geographical area without the need for an MTN Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) card, same as MTN subscribers".

