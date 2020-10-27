Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redmi K30S featuring 144Hz display, 64MP triple camera goes official

The Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of 650nits and supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 13:25 IST
Redmi K30S featuring 144Hz display, 64MP triple camera goes official
Image Credit: Redmi

The Xiaomi Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition, a rebranded version of the Mi 10T, has gone official in China. The phone comes with a 144Hz display, 64-megapixel triple camera setup, Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition carries a price tag of CNY2,599 (approx. Rs 28,600) for the 8GB+128GB model and CNY2,799 (approx. Rs 30, 800) for the 8GB+256GB storage variant and will be offered in Interstellar black and Moonlight Silver color options. The device will be available for pre-order beginning today and will go on sale on November 1.

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition: Specifications

The Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of 650nits and supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR10.

Under the hood, the phone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform that integrates the X55 Modem-RF System for lightning-fast 5G connectivity and Adreno 650 GPU. The processor is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

At the back, the phone houses a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports up to 8K video shooting at 24 / 30fps, 960fps slow-motion shooting, Night Mode 2.0, HDR and other features. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie-snapper that supports up to 1080P video shooting at 30fps.

The Redmi K30S is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support that fully charges the phone in 59 minutes. Network and connectivity options include- 5G (SA/NSA), WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS (L1+L5), and USB Type-C port.

The Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

We held comprehensive discussion on range of key issues: Inking of BECA with US significant move: Defence Min Rajnath Sigh after 2+2 talks.

We held comprehensive discussion on range of key issues Inking of BECA with US significant move Defence Min Rajnath Sigh after 22 talks....

Idris Elba's 'Concrete Cowboys' lands at Netflix

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights for British star Idris Elbas upcoming feature Concrete Cowboys. The Western drama, which also features Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin and actor Jharrel Jerome, will be released by the streame...

Hizb chief Sallahuddin, IM's Bhatkal brothers designated 'terrorists' under UAPA

Chief of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Sallahudin and founders of Indian Mujahideen outfit Bhatkal brothers are among the 18 people who have been designated as terrorists under the anti-terror law, an official spokesperson said here on ...

Thoothukudi: Father-son duo tortured for over 7 hours by accused cops, says CBI

The father-son duo in Tamil Nadus Thoothukudi was tortured by the accused police officials for more than seven hours, the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has said in its report filed before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020