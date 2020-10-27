Redmi K30S featuring 144Hz display, 64MP triple camera goes official

The Xiaomi Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition, a rebranded version of the Mi 10T, has gone official in China. The phone comes with a 144Hz display, 64-megapixel triple camera setup, Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition carries a price tag of CNY2,599 (approx. Rs 28,600) for the 8GB+128GB model and CNY2,799 (approx. Rs 30, 800) for the 8GB+256GB storage variant and will be offered in Interstellar black and Moonlight Silver color options. The device will be available for pre-order beginning today and will go on sale on November 1.

Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition: Specifications

The Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers a peak brightness of 650nits and supports DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR10.

Under the hood, the phone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform that integrates the X55 Modem-RF System for lightning-fast 5G connectivity and Adreno 650 GPU. The processor is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

At the back, the phone houses a triple camera setup including a 64-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports up to 8K video shooting at 24 / 30fps, 960fps slow-motion shooting, Night Mode 2.0, HDR and other features. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie-snapper that supports up to 1080P video shooting at 30fps.

The Redmi K30S is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support that fully charges the phone in 59 minutes. Network and connectivity options include- 5G (SA/NSA), WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS (L1+L5), and USB Type-C port.

The Redmi K30S Extreme Commemorative Edition runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.