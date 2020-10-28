Left Menu
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs MI

28-10-2020
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings Josh Philippe st de Kock b Chahar 33 Devdutt Padikkal c Boult b Bumrah 74 Virat Kohli c Tiwary b Bumrah 9 AB de Villiers c Chahar b Pollard 15 Shivam Dube c Yadav b Bumrah 2 Chris Morris c Pattinson b Boult 4 Gurkeerat Singh Mann not out 14 Washington Sundar not out 10 Extras: (W-3) 3 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 over) 164 Fall of Wickets: 1/71 2/95 3/131 4/134 5/134 6/138 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-40-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-1-14-3, Krunal Pandya 4-0-27-0, James Pattinson 3-0-35-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-43-1, Kieron Pollard 1-0-5-1.

