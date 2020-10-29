Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. rapped over gaps in catching slave-made imports

Oct 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A drive by the United States to block illegal imports of goods made by forced labor has been hampered by a lack of skilled staff and reliable data, a government watchdog said in a report.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 00:04 IST
U.S. rapped over gaps in catching slave-made imports

Oct 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A drive by the United States to block illegal imports of goods made by forced labor has been hampered by a lack of skilled staff and reliable data, a government watchdog said in a report. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has in recent years suspended some investigations into imports it suspected to be tainted by slave labor because of staff shortages, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) found on Tuesday.

Under a 2016 law, it is illegal to import goods into the United States that are made entirely or in part by forced labor - which includes prison work, bonded labor and child labor. Recent seizures by U.S. officials include rubber gloves from Malaysia and products such as cotton and clothes from Xinjiang, China. The region is home to many Muslim Uighur people - a minority that has faced mass detention in government camps.

The GAO report analysed the CBP's performance from 2016 to 2019, during which time it issued about 13 detention orders. The agency has since ramped up action and levied at least 13 more import bans this year, most involving goods made in Xinjiang. Yet the watchdog said issues from limited data to a lack of targets meant the CBP was unable to monitor its own performance and best allocate resources.

"CBP has increased forced labor investigations and civil enforcement actions, but managers lack complete and consistent data summarizing cases," said the GAO report. In one misfilled CBP spreadsheet reviewed by GAO, some entries listed the maker of suspect goods instead of detailing progress on a case, while data on sources of evidence was scant.

"(CBP) faces challenges enforcing the prohibition on forced labor imports with current staffing levels," the report said. In response, the Department of Homeland Security - which oversees the CBP - said it accepted the GAO recommendations and would look at staffing, improve data and set itself targets.

The CBP and DHS could not be reached for further comment. The CBP in July told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that it aimed to expand its forced labor division, and increase probes.

A company facing a detention order can sell elsewhere or produce documents to demonstrate due diligence and show the goods are slave-free. More than $400 billion worth of goods likely to be made by forced labor enter the U.S. market each year, according to estimates by the Human Trafficking Institute, a non-profit.

About 20 million people globally are victims of labor trafficking, according to a 2016 estimate by the United Nations. (Writing by Kieran Guilbert, editing by Lyndsay Griffiths. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit http://news.trust.org)

Also Read: Setting example of communal harmony, both Hindus, Muslims celebrate Durga Puja in Siliguri

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; AMC to reopen eight theaters in California

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Rays left to wonder what might have been after World Series loss

The Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday began the first day of an offseason sure to be haunted by thoughts of what might have been after a controversial decision to pull their ace pitcher from a do-or-die World Series game backfired. The Rays, who ...

Man arrested at Trump rally with South Dakota's Noem

Police in Maine on Wednesday arrested a man who displayed two weapons at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump where South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was appearing. Noem spokeswoman Maggie Seidel said Noems security detail engaged a man ...

WRAPUP 5-France and Germany plunge back into lockdown as second COVID-19 wave sweeps Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered their countries back into lockdown on Wednesday, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections threatened to overwhelm Europe before the winter.World stock ma...

Police warn of tougher action as thousands join abortion protests in Poland

Thousands took to the streets across Poland on Wednesday for the seventh day of protests against a court ruling that further limits the countrys highly restrictive abortion laws.Police warned demonstrators not to target churches again after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020