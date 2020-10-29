Left Menu
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards to elevate gaming performance

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-10-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 12:05 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@AMD)

AMD has announced the highly anticipated AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards built upon the AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture that delivers up to 2X higher performance and up to 54 percent higher performance-per-watt compared to the previous generation AMD RDNA-based graphics cards.

The series comprising AMD Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT and the Radeon RX 6900 XT, the most powerful gaming graphics card ever developed by AMD, come with PCIe 4.0 technology, up to 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory and 128MB of Infinity Cache that dramatically reduces latency and power consumption and is suitable for 4K and 1440p gaming.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards are expected to go on sale beginning November 18, 2020, via global retailers/retailers and on AMD.com for $579 and $649, respectively. They will also be available from AMD board partners, including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX in November.

On the other hand, the flagship AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT will be available starting December 8 and is priced at $999.

Image Credit: Twitter (@Radeon)

AMD Radeon RX 6800: Specs

  • Compute Units: 60
  • 16GB GDDR6 memory
  • Memory bandwidth: up to 512 GB/s
  • up to 1815 MHz game frequency
  • up to 2105 MHz boost frequency
  • 128 MB Infinity Cache
  • GPU Power: 250W
  • Supported format: HDMI 4K; H265/HEVC Decode; 4K H264 Decode; H265/HEVC Encode; 4K H264 Encode

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT: Specs

  • Compute Units: 72
  • 16GB GDDR6 memory
  • Memory bandwidth: up to 512 GB/s
  • up to 2015 MHz game frequency
  • up to 2250 MHz boost frequency
  • 128 MB Infinity Cache
  • GPU Power: 300W
  • Supported format: HDMI 4K; H265/HEVC Decode; 4K H264 Decode; H265/HEVC Encode; 4K H264 Encode

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: Specs

  • Compute Units: 80
  • 16GB GDDR6 memory
  • Memory bandwidth: up to 512 GB/s
  • up to 2015 MHz game frequency
  • up to 2250 MHz boost frequency
  • 128 MB Infinity Cache
  • GPU Power: 300W
  • Supported format: HDMI 4K; H265/HEVC Decode; 4K H264 Decode; H265/HEVC Encode; 4K H264 Encode

Furthermore, the new AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards support DirectX 12 Ultimate API that delivers a powerful blend of raytracing, compute, and rasterized effects such as DirectX Raytracing (DXR) and Variable Rate Shading to elevate the gaming experience. The new series also supports Microsoft DirectStorage API that eliminates storage API-related bottlenecks and limits CPU involvement to enable lightning-fast load times and high-quality textures.

To elevate gaming performance, the AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series also supports AMD FidelityFX toolkit, Radeon Software Performance Tuning Presets and Radeon Anti-Lag.

