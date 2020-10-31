YouTube rolls out new feature to filter out liked videos from YouTube Music

Online video sharing platform for music - YouTube Music is now gaining a new feature that allows users to hide liked YouTube Videos. According to Mashable, the new feature on YouTube Music now no longer assumes that the user wants to keep the same library of liked songs from YouTube. The new feature separated the liked videos on Library of YouTube Music on the YouTube videos application. Moreover, before the arrival of this new feature, whenever a user liked a video on YouTube, it influenced the music discovery service on YouTube Music.

Since the taste of music changes over time, the liked library on YouTube may not represent the same preferences in the YouTube Music app. Several users on Reddit have confirmed that Google is now letting the users hide the liked YouTube video on YouTube Music. Users can press the single option and separate out their liked library on YouTube Music. There is a new dedicated option available to hide the liked YouTube videos on YouTube Music under the Settings Menu.

In order to access it, the user needs to go to the Settings menu and toggle off the 'Show your liked music from YouTube' option. However, note that this feature is a one-sided affair, reported Mashable. Meaning - this feature will hide liked YouTube videos on YouTube Music. But anything the user like on YouTube Music will show up on YouTube like the library, reported Mashable. Additionally, this feature will work on the account that has been logged into the YouTube Music streaming service. (ANI)

