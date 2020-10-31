IPL Scoreboard: DC vs MI

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs MIPTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:29 IST
Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday
Delhi Capitals Innings Prithvi Shaw c de Kock b Boult 10 Shikhar Dhawan c Yadav b Boult 0 Shreyas Iyer st de Kock b Chahar 25 Rishabh Pant lbw b Bumrah 21 Marcus Stoinis c de Kock b Bumrah 2 Shimron Hetmyer c Krunal b Coulter-Nile 11 Harshal Patel lbw b Bumrah 5 Ravichandran Ashwin c Krunal b Boult 12 Praveen Dubey not out 7 Kagiso Rabada run out 12 Extras: (LB-3 W-2) 5 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 110 Fall of Wickets: 1/1 2/15 3/50 4/57 5/62 6/73 7/78 8/96 9/110 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-21-3, Krunal Pandya 3-0-13-0, Jayant Yadav 3-0-18-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-17-3, Nathan Coulter-Nile 2-0-14-1, Rahul Chahar 4-0-24-1.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Dhawan
- Innings Prithvi Shaw c de Kock b
- Rahul
- Indians
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Yadav b
ALSO READ
Even Pakistan, Afghanistan handled COVID better than India: Rahul on IMF projections
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over COVID-19 handling, says Pakistan, Afghanistan did it better
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for giving ticket to Brajesh Kumar Pandey in Bihar election
How many more Hathras: Rahul asks UP govt
KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breach of IPL Code of Conduct