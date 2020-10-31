Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL Scoreboard: DC vs MI

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 17:29 IST
IPL Scoreboard: DC vs MI
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ipl)

Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday

Delhi Capitals Innings Prithvi Shaw c de Kock b Boult 10 Shikhar Dhawan c Yadav b Boult 0 Shreyas Iyer st de Kock b Chahar 25 Rishabh Pant lbw b Bumrah 21 Marcus Stoinis c de Kock b Bumrah 2 Shimron Hetmyer c Krunal b Coulter-Nile 11 Harshal Patel lbw b Bumrah 5 Ravichandran Ashwin c Krunal b Boult 12 Praveen Dubey not out 7 Kagiso Rabada run out 12 Extras: (LB-3 W-2) 5 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 110 Fall of Wickets: 1/1 2/15 3/50 4/57 5/62 6/73 7/78 8/96 9/110 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-21-3, Krunal Pandya 3-0-13-0, Jayant Yadav 3-0-18-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-17-3, Nathan Coulter-Nile 2-0-14-1, Rahul Chahar 4-0-24-1.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Long in Trumps shadow, Vice President Mike Pence set to emergeVice President Mike Pence, a Christian conservative and one of the few constants in Donald Trumps tumultuous White Hous...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UKs Johnson considering new national lockdown for England mediaBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering imposing a new month-long national lockdown in England next week after s...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90 British mediaScottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British a...

Simona Halep tests positive for coronavirus

World number two and two-time Grand Slam Singles Champion Simona Halep on Saturday said that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. Romanian player with mild symptoms is self-isolating at home.Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020