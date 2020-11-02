Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter offers more details on action plan for U.S. election

Only accounts with over 100,000 followers and a significant engagement will be considered for labeling, Twitter said. Social media companies are under pressure to combat election-related misinformation and prepare for the possibility of violence or poll place intimidation around the November vote. (https://bit.ly/381Ud7F) Their official Twitter accounts will be exempted from labeling, the company said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 20:59 IST
Twitter offers more details on action plan for U.S. election
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc on Monday detailed its action plan for the U.S. presidential election as the social network braced for what it called an unusual election due to a high number of mail-in ballots that might cause a delay in final results.

Beginning on election night through the inauguration, Twitter said it would place a warning label on tweets from certain accounts, including those of candidates and campaigns, that claim victory in advance of official declarations. Only accounts with over 100,000 followers and a significant engagement will be considered for labeling, Twitter said.

Social media companies are under pressure to combat election-related misinformation and prepare for the possibility of violence or poll place intimidation around the November vote. In an updated blog, the company said it would consider state election officials and national news outlets such as ABC News, Associated Press, CNN and Fox News that have independent election decision desks as official sources for results. (https://bit.ly/381Ud7F)

Their official Twitter accounts will be exempted from labeling, the company said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Masks are anti-Covid vaccine, says Gehlot as assembly passes Bill for face cover in public

The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed a bill making it mandatory for people to wear face masks in both private or public means of transport and while attending any social or political events. The assembly provided for the new anti-COVID m...

Army Chief Gen Naravane holds talks with top military commander of Kenya

Chief of Defence Forces of Kenya Gen Robert Kariuki Kibochi and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Monday held wide-ranging talks on ways to expand defence cooperation between the two countries, officials said. Gen Kibochi is on a five-day visit...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. manufacturing activity near two-year high; construction spending slows

U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October, with new orders jumping to their highest level in nearly 17 years amid a shift in spending toward goods like motor vehicles as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. The survey...

FS Shringla holds talks with German leaders on shared priorities, multi-dimensional cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen and held a productive exchange on shared priorities, including strengthening of multilateral structures. Shringla arrived here from France on h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020