Twitter, Facebook flag Trump posts on U.S. election eve

Twitter and Facebook late on Monday both flagged posts by President Donald Trump that claimed a U.S. Supreme Court decision on mail-in voting in Pennsylvania would lead to "rampant" fraud and was "very dangerous." Twitter hid the president's tweet, sent the day before the U.S. presidential election, behind a label which said the content was "disputed" and "might be misleading." Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly said, without evidence, that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, although election experts say that is rare in U.S. elections.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 12:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter and Facebook late on Monday both flagged posts by President Donald Trump that claimed a U.S. Supreme Court decision on mail-in voting in Pennsylvania would lead to "rampant" fraud and was "very dangerous." Twitter hid the president's tweet, sent the day before the U.S. presidential election, behind a label which said the content was "disputed" and "might be misleading."

Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly said, without evidence, that mail-in votes are prone to fraud, although election experts say that is rare in U.S. elections. Trump's tweet also said the Supreme Court's decision would "induce violence in the streets." Social media companies are under pressure to curb misinformation on their platforms ahead of the U.S. election. Twitter has labeled or put warnings on tweets from Trump multiple times this year for violating its rules.

Twitter also prevented users from retweeting or replying to the post, allowing only 'quote tweets.' It said the tweets will also not be algorithmically recommended by its systems. The Election Integrity Partnership, who tweeted that Twitter took action about 40 minutes after Trump's tweet was sent, said would "be wise" to pick up the pace.

"Twitter's action effectively stopped the tweet's spread. However, it had already been retweeted 55K+ times and favorited 126K+ times. This is as much or more reach than most other tweets put out by @realDonaldTrump today," the research group tweeted. The U.S. Supreme Court last week allowed extended deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots in Tuesday's election in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, states pivotal to Trump's re-election chances.

The decision let stand a ruling by Pennsylvania's top court allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day and received up to three days later to be counted. Facebook added a disclaimer to Trump's post, which had been shared 4,200 times, saying that voting by mail and voting in person have a "history of trustworthiness" in the United States, with voter fraud being extremely rare.

Facebook also labeled a Fox News video posted by Trump in which he talked about "cheating" in Pennsylvania with the same message.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Latest News

Scorned by Trump, many Nigerians love him all the same

Hundreds of men and women marched, clad in T-shirts supporting U.S. President Donald Trump or pink fabric dresses bearing the image of Jesus, as they waved American flags, Republican presidential campaign signs, and even a few Nigerian flag...

J-K parties reject govt assertion that farm land won't be transferred to people from outside UT

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD on Tuesday rejected the Jammu and Kashmir governments assertion that the bulk of the agricultural land will not be transferred to people from outside the Union Territory. The PAGD termed the ...

Qatar to hold Shura Council elections Oct. 2021 - emir

Qatars ruling emir said on Tuesday the Gulf state would hold elections for its advisory Shura Council in October 2021, without giving further details. Plans for partial popular election to the Shura Council have been delayed for several yea...

Khamenei says Iran's U.S. policy not affected by who wins election

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the U.S. presidential elections result will not impact Tehrans policy towards Washington.Our policy towards the United States is clearly set and does not change with the movement...
