Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration shelves bid to blacklist China's Ant Group-sources

The Trump administration has put on hold an effort to blacklist Ant Group Co Ltd , the Chinese financial technology company affiliated with e-commerce giant Alibaba, following a phone call between a company executive and a top U.S. government official, four people familiar with the matter said. Reuters reported last month that the U.S. State Department had submitted a proposal to add Ant Group to a trade blacklist in order to deter U.S. investors from taking part in its initial public offering, which was expected to rake in a record $37 billion before being postponed on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 02:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 02:01 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration shelves bid to blacklist China's Ant Group-sources
Representative Image. Image Credit:

The Trump administration has put on hold an effort to blacklist Ant Group Co Ltd , the Chinese financial technology company affiliated with e-commerce giant Alibaba, following a phone call between a company executive and a top U.S. government official, four people familiar with the matter said.

Reuters reported last month that the U.S. State Department had submitted a proposal to add Ant Group to a trade blacklist in order to deter U.S. investors from taking part in its initial public offering, which was expected to rake in a record $37 billion before being postponed on Tuesday. But the Commerce Department, which oversees the blacklist, shelved the proposal after Alibaba Group Holding Inc President Michael Evans urged Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to reject the bid in a phone call, the people said, declining to be named because they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

Three of the people said fears of antagonizing Wall Street ahead of Tuesday's presidential elections and the possibility of a lawsuit helped convince Ross to set the plan aside. "It could spur legal action or cause a chill in markets," one of the sources said.

In contrast, the fourth person said Ross was taking into account the fact that Alibaba's platform Taobao is already on the United States Trade Representative's notorious markets list due to concerns it includes some counterfeit goods. That means it already faces U.S. government scrutiny, the person said, stressing that Ross's decision was neither due to the phone call nor market, election or legal concerns. Ant and the State Department declined to comment. Ross and Evans could not be reached for comment.

Ant is China's dominant mobile payments company, offering loans, payments, insurance and asset management services via mobile apps. It is 33% owned by Alibaba and controlled by Alibaba founder Jack Ma. Inclusion on the trade blacklist, known as the entity list, forces a company's U.S. suppliers to seek special licenses before selling to it. It does not, however, prevent U.S. investors from buying its shares, and its impact on a fintech giant like Ant would have likely been largely symbolic.

While Ant's Alipay payment app is currently unavailable for American users, according to a company spokesperson, China hawks in the Trump administration fear it could access sensitive banking data belonging to future U.S. users. Donald Trump's administration has recently shown some reluctance to flex its muscle against Beijing before Tuesday's election, in which polls show the Republican incumbent trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden by double digits nationally.

In September, Commerce softened a bid by the Defense Department to add China's top chipmaker SMIC to the entity list, instead instructing the company's U.S. suppliers to seek licenses before shipping it certain high tech items. With the spread of the coronavirus, which originated in China last year, and Beijing's crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, Trump had stepped up actions against Chinese companies like Bytedance, which owns social media app Tiktok, earlier this year.

But a move by the Trump administration to ban certain U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and TikTok has been held up in court. Investors had largely shrugged off concerns over Ant Group, bidding for a record $3 trillion for its shares before China suspended the Ant Group's stock market listing, in a dramatic move that left investors and bankers scrambling for answers.

The Hong Kong leg of the IPO was being sponsored by China International Capital Corp, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse is working as a joint global coordinator. Goldman Sachs is also involved. (Additional reporting by David Shepardson and David Lawder in Washington; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Sanders, Sonya Hepinstall and Edward Tobin)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'We're really afraid': Fierce Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta, one of the most powerful storms to hit Central America in years, plowed into Nicaragua on Tuesday in an impoverished region of its Caribbean coast, battering homes and infrastructure and threatening deadly floods. Eta came as...

Germany readies exhibition halls, mobile teams for COVID-19 vaccination

Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told...

Science News Roundup: Viral load may predict ventilator need; Coronavirus damages red blood cells and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Viral load may predict ventilator need, death riskViral load predicts need for ventilator, death risk T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunityCoronavirus damages re...

Peru's president says opponents 'playing with democracy' in new impeachment bid

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Tuesday said opposition lawmakers were irresponsibly playing with democracy by seeking to impeach him and that he would answer their baseless charges against him in Congress later this week.In doing so,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020