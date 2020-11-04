Left Menu
Samsung, KT successfully deploy Korea's first 5G SA/NSA common core network

KT's NSA infrastructure incorporates Samsung's Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) solution that allows operators and enterprises to swiftly introduce 5G SA services via software upgrades, without the need to build a separate 5G SA core. The company will roll out 5G commercial services in SA mode when 5G SA-capable devices become available in the market. Samsung's common core will run in KT's Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) telecom centers across eight major Korean cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:52 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

KT Corporation (KT) and Samsung Electronics today announced that they have successfully deployed Korea's first 5G common core network that can operate in both 5G Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) modes simultaneously.

Commenting on the achievement, Taiyeon Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Technology Service, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics said, "This collaboration with KT is a significant milestone in advancing towards the commercialization of nationwide 5G SA networks in Korea. We look forward to continuing our work with KT to spur future achievements in 5G SA technology and advance Korea's network landscape."

Deployed in KT's commercial network, Samsung's fully-integrated 5G common core simplifies data packet flows, enabling consumers to experience stable, high-quality mobile services. Since 5G SA architecture does not rely on the existing 4G infrastructure, therefore it offers low-latency services and helps consumers save mobile battery consumption. Further, Enterprises have the option to pick either SA and/or NSA networks to easily scale their business-specific services.

KT's NSA infrastructure incorporates Samsung's Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) solution that allows operators and enterprises to swiftly introduce 5G SA services via software upgrades, without the need to build a separate 5G SA core. The company will roll out 5G commercial services in SA mode when 5G SA-capable devices become available in the market. Samsung's common core will run in KT's Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) telecom centres across eight major Korean cities.

"Having already achieved a number of milestones with Samsung, we are excited to collaborate again as we prepare for the launch of 5G SA networks in Korea. KT is proud to deliver innovative services to our users and to continue building a foundation for the 5G evolution and beyond," said Young-soo Seo, Senior Vice President and Head of Network Research Technology Unit at KT Corporation.

KT selected Samsung as its key 5G network solution provider in November 2018 and now the company is gearing up for the launch of 5G SA networks in Korea.

