DJI's new Mini 2 drone can shoot 4K/30fps footage, supports 4x Zoom, OcuSync 2.0

DJI is back with a new ultralight and foldable mini drone, Mini 2, that brings significant improvements over its predecessor- Mavic Mini. The new drone can shoot up to 4K/30fps footage and supports up to 10 km of HD video transmission with OcuSync 2.0 technology.

DJI Mini 2 is priced at USD449 while the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo that includes some essential accessories like two additional intelligent flight batteries, two spare propellers, and twelve more screws costs USD599. The Fly More Combi also includes a Two-Way Charging Hub, a DJI Mini 2 Propeller Holder, a DJI 18W USB Charger, and a DJI Mini 2 Shoulder Bag.

DJI Mini 2: Features

DJI Mini 2 retains all the core competitive features of Mavic Mini with significant improvements over motors, image transmission, camera performance, intelligent features, and user experience. The image transmission system has been upgraded to OcuSync 2.0 that features stronger interference resistance, delivering clear video transmission feeds from distances of up to 10 km.

The new drone also improves wind resistance during flight. It can be reliably flown in up to 29-38kph winds and can hover stably when wind speeds are as high as 8.5-10.5 m/s.

DJI Mini 2 is equipped with a 12MP camera that supports 4x digital zoom and JPEG, RAW formats in photo mode and timed shooting. While Mavic Mini has a video resolution of 2.7k at 30fps, DJI Mini 2 supports video resolution of up to 4K at 30fps and photo resolutions of up to 4000 x 3000 (4:3) pixels.

In addition, DJI Mini 2 features Boomerang, 4K Hyperlapse and Panorama and the all-new Enhanced Photo that allows users to download automatically enhanced photos directly in the DJI Fly app. Other features include- QuickTransfer for downloading and instant sharing of content on social media and Trimmed Download that allows users to cut out a segment of a long video to edit and download.

DJI Mini 2 offers a maximum battery life of 31 minutes and weighs less than 249g.