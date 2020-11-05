Left Menu
Development News Edition

DJI's new Mini 2 drone can shoot 4K/30fps footage, supports 4x Zoom, OcuSync 2.0

DJI Mini 2 retains all the core competitive features of Mavic Mini with significant improvements over motors, image transmission, camera performance, intelligent features, and user experience. The image transmission system has been upgraded to OcuSync 2.0 that features stronger interference resistance, delivering clear video transmission feeds from distances of up to 10 km.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shenzhen | Updated: 05-11-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 11:53 IST
DJI's new Mini 2 drone can shoot 4K/30fps footage, supports 4x Zoom, OcuSync 2.0
Image Credit: DJI

DJI is back with a new ultralight and foldable mini drone, Mini 2, that brings significant improvements over its predecessor- Mavic Mini. The new drone can shoot up to 4K/30fps footage and supports up to 10 km of HD video transmission with OcuSync 2.0 technology.

DJI Mini 2 is priced at USD449 while the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo that includes some essential accessories like two additional intelligent flight batteries, two spare propellers, and twelve more screws costs USD599. The Fly More Combi also includes a Two-Way Charging Hub, a DJI Mini 2 Propeller Holder, a DJI 18W USB Charger, and a DJI Mini 2 Shoulder Bag.

DJI Mini 2: Features

DJI Mini 2 retains all the core competitive features of Mavic Mini with significant improvements over motors, image transmission, camera performance, intelligent features, and user experience. The image transmission system has been upgraded to OcuSync 2.0 that features stronger interference resistance, delivering clear video transmission feeds from distances of up to 10 km.

The new drone also improves wind resistance during flight. It can be reliably flown in up to 29-38kph winds and can hover stably when wind speeds are as high as 8.5-10.5 m/s.

DJI Mini 2 is equipped with a 12MP camera that supports 4x digital zoom and JPEG, RAW formats in photo mode and timed shooting. While Mavic Mini has a video resolution of 2.7k at 30fps, DJI Mini 2 supports video resolution of up to 4K at 30fps and photo resolutions of up to 4000 x 3000 (4:3) pixels.

In addition, DJI Mini 2 features Boomerang, 4K Hyperlapse and Panorama and the all-new Enhanced Photo that allows users to download automatically enhanced photos directly in the DJI Fly app. Other features include- QuickTransfer for downloading and instant sharing of content on social media and Trimmed Download that allows users to cut out a segment of a long video to edit and download.

DJI Mini 2 offers a maximum battery life of 31 minutes and weighs less than 249g.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India's best innovation 'TRU HAIR', The world's 1st Ayuervedic hair oil with heater

Hyderabad Telangana India, November 5 ANIPRNewswire Ayurveda is a gift that keeps on giving. When done right, Ayurveda has helped people overcome various hair and skin problems. But what most people find difficult is that they dont feel equ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near 3-year high, bonds see boon in U.S. stalemate

Asian shares scaled a near three-year peak on Thursday and bonds extended their blistering rally as investors wagered the prospect of U.S. policy gridlock would greatly favour some industries while also restraining government borrowing.The ...

LYRA Connecting Bharat for Digital India

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 5 ANIBusinessWire India COVID19 is becoming the main reason for the emergence of many innovative payment models and providing opportunities for businesses to accept digital payments. One such opportunity p...

AstraZeneca expects vaccine data this year, sales beat estimates

AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the worlds leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates, on Thursday beat third-quarter sales estimates as demand for its diverse portfolio of drugs remained strong during COVID-19 pandemic lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020