Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank appoints Ramesh Lakshminarayanan as its new CIO

The appointment comes nearly four months after the resignation of its the then CIO Munish Mittal to pursue higher education in the UK after spending over 25 years at the bank. This is also the first major hiring the bank has announced under its new chief executive and managing director Sashidhar Jagdishan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:04 IST
HDFC Bank appoints Ramesh Lakshminarayanan as its new CIO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has hired Ramesh Lakshminarayanan as its next chief information officer (CIO). The appointment comes nearly four months after the resignation of its the then CIO Munish Mittal to pursue higher education in the UK after spending over 25 years at the bank.

This is also the first major hiring the bank has announced under its new chief executive and managing director Sashidhar Jagdishan. Lakshminarayanan joins from rating agency Crisil, where he was serving as the chief technology and information officer, HDFC Bank said in a statement, adding that he has also had stints with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Citibank and ABN Amro Bank.

He joined Crisil in 2017, after Pragmatix Services, a big data and analytics start-up he co-founded, was acquired by the rating agency. "Ramesh brings an interesting blend of professional expertise as well as an entrepreneurial acumen, acquired while running a start-up," the bank's country head for operations and technology Bhavesh Zaveri said.

The role cuts across verticals and his responsibility will be technology strategy, strengthening foundational technology, enhancing the digital capabilities and harnessing new age AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) technology solutions for the bank, the statement said. Lakshminarayanan is a physics graduate and has done his Masters in Business Administration from Pune University.

According to reports, Mittal's exit was a surprising one and his deputy had also planned an exit alongside. The reports of the exit had come at a time when there were a slew of top management personnel leaving the bank..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow mayor says COVID-19 situation worsening, extends home learning

Moscows mayor said on Thursday that the citys coronavirus situation was getting worse, and extended a remote learning period for secondary schools as infections climbed nationwide at a near-record daily rate.The Kremlin said the situation w...

UPDATE 4-Bank of England ramps up stimulus again to tackle COVID and Brexit hit

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds 195 billion as it prepared for economic damage from new coronavirus lockdowns and the looming risk of Brexit.The move comes on ...

Election violence hits Ivory Coast cocoa port arrivals

Cocoa arrivals at ports in Ivory Coast fell this week because of a violent political standoff following a disputed presidential election in the worlds top growing nation, exporters said on Thursday. The political crisis in the West African ...

Indonesia suffers first recession in over 20 years, finmin says "worst is over"

Indonesia suffered its first recession in over two decades as the COVID-19 pandemic hit consumption and business activity in Southeast Asias largest economy, costing millions of jobs, the statistics bureau said on Thursday. Gross domestic p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020