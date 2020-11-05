OnePlus 8T receives new update with improvements and fixes

The OnePlus 8T is getting a new OxygenOS update containing some improvements and bug fixes. The latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 OTA update improves the power consumption performance and camera stability and fixes a bunch of issues including the one related to the Play Store app installation and the hovering of the status bar in the landscape mode.

The OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update is being rolled out globally and is incremental in nature. A limited number of OnePlus 8T users will receive the OTA today and OnePlus will begin a broader rollout in a few days after ensuring that there are no critical bugs.

Here's the complete changelog:

System

Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating

Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience

Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks

Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes

Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode

Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Camera

Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience

Improved camera stability

Network

Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal

Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games

OnePlus took to its official forums to announce the roll-out of the new update for the OnePlus 8T. To check for the new OTA update, head over to the phone's Settings > System > System Updates