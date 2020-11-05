Lenovo K12 Note arrives with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh battery

The Lenovo K12 Note has landed in Saudi Arabia as the company's latest budget phone. Key highlights of the phone include- HD+ display, Snapdragon 662 chipset, 48MP triple camera array and a 5,000mAh battery.

Priced at SAR599 (approx. Rs 11,900) for the only 128GB storage variant, the Lenovo K12 Note is available for purchase in Saudi Arabia. It is offered in two color options- Sapphire Blue and Forest Green.

Lenovo K12 Note: Specifications

Display

The Lenovo K12 Note comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD with a 720x1600-px resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen to body ratio of 87 percent. The device boasts thick bezels and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It measures 165.21 x 75.73 x 9.18 mm and weighs 200g.

Performance

Under the hood, the device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core chipset along with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD. The Lenovo K12 Note runs on the Android 10 operating system out of the box and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Camera

The Lenovo K12 Note features a triple rear camera set up with an LED flash at the back. The setup includes a 48MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor with autofocus. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity

Connectivity options onboard the phone are- 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port.