Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lenovo K12 Note arrives with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh battery

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:20 IST
Lenovo K12 Note arrives with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh battery
Image Credit: Twitter (@Sudhanshu1414)

The Lenovo K12 Note has landed in Saudi Arabia as the company's latest budget phone. Key highlights of the phone include- HD+ display, Snapdragon 662 chipset, 48MP triple camera array and a 5,000mAh battery.

Priced at SAR599 (approx. Rs 11,900) for the only 128GB storage variant, the Lenovo K12 Note is available for purchase in Saudi Arabia. It is offered in two color options- Sapphire Blue and Forest Green.

Lenovo K12 Note: Specifications

Display

The Lenovo K12 Note comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT LCD with a 720x1600-px resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen to body ratio of 87 percent. The device boasts thick bezels and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It measures 165.21 x 75.73 x 9.18 mm and weighs 200g.

Performance

Under the hood, the device has Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core chipset along with Adreno 610 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD. The Lenovo K12 Note runs on the Android 10 operating system out of the box and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Camera

The Lenovo K12 Note features a triple rear camera set up with an LED flash at the back. The setup includes a 48MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor with autofocus. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity

Connectivity options onboard the phone are- 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah sets target of 200 seats for 2021 Bengal polls

Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah Thursday set a target of 200 out of the total 294 seats in the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections and to come to power in the state, party sources said. Shah, who visited Bankura during the ...

Bank of England to probe possible leak of QE decision to Sun newspaper

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he would look into how The Sun newspaper reported that the central bank would expand its bond purchase programme by 150 billion pounds 196 billion, hours before it was officially announced. Leaks ...

Politics behind arrest, says former Karna Minister, Congress on CBI action against him

Former Karnataka minister Vinay Kulkarni and the Congress on Thursday termed as politically motivated his arrest by the CBI in a 2016 murder case while his supporters staged protests and raised slogans against BJP. Chief Minister B S Yediyu...

IndoStar Capital Finance Q2 net down 36 pc at Rs 32 cr

IndoStar Capital Finance on Thursday reported a 36 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 32 crore for the quarter ended September. The retail focussed non-banking financial company NBFC had posted a net profit of Rs 49 crore in same period a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020