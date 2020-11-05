Qualifier 1 Scoreboard: MI vs DC

Qualifier 1 Scoreboard: MI vs DCPTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:27 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Thursday
Mumbai Indians Innings Quinton de Kock c Dhawan b Ashwin 40 Rohit Sharma lbw b Ashwin 0 Suryakumar Yadav c Sams b Nortje 51 Ishan Kishan not out 55 Kieron Pollard c Rabada b Ashwin 0 Krunal Pandya c Sams b Stoinis 13 Hardik Pandya not out 37 Extras: (B-1 LB-2 W-1) 4 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 200 Fall of Wickets: 1/16 2/78 3/100 4/101 5/140 Bowling: Daniel Sams 4-0-44-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-29-3, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-42-0, Axar Patel 3-0-27-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-50-1, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-5-1. More PTI PDS PDSPDS
ALSO READ
IPL 13: MI skipper Rohit Sharma doubtful for Rajasthan Royals game
IPL 13: MI skipper Rohit Sharma to miss game against CSK
Rohit Sharma named brand ambassador of Dr Trust
Cricket-Injured Rohit Sharma, Ishant left out of India squad for Australia tour
Injured Rohit Sharma left out of India's Test, ODI and T20 squad for tour of Australia, BCCI says will monitor progress.