Qualifier 1 Scoreboard: MI vs DC

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:27 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Thursday

Mumbai Indians Innings Quinton de Kock c Dhawan b Ashwin 40 Rohit Sharma lbw b Ashwin 0 Suryakumar Yadav c Sams b Nortje 51 Ishan Kishan not out 55 Kieron Pollard c Rabada b Ashwin 0 Krunal Pandya c Sams b Stoinis 13 Hardik Pandya not out 37 Extras: (B-1 LB-2 W-1) 4 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 200 Fall of Wickets: 1/16 2/78 3/100 4/101 5/140 Bowling: Daniel Sams 4-0-44-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-29-3, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-42-0, Axar Patel 3-0-27-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-50-1, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-5-1. More PTI PDS PDSPDS

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

Rajasthan police constable exam for 5,438 posts to begin tomorrow

The written examination for police constable recruitment in Rajasthan will start from Friday, officials said. More than 17 lakh candidates will be taking the exam, which will last for three days.Director General of Police M L Lather said th...

Odisha Police recommends Income Tax to probe into "benami transaction" in Sarua land scam

Odisha Police on Thursday requested the Income Tax department to investigate the benami transaction angle in the land scam allegedly committed by Odisha Infra Tech Private Limited during purchase of land from scheduled caste people at Sarua...

Pune district starts work on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The Pune district administration on Thursday said it has started preparations to distribute vaccine for COVID-19 once it becomes available and frontline workers will get priority in receiving the antidote. The distribution will be done unde...

Sainsbury's says N.Ireland stores face reduced ranges without Brexit clarity

British supermarket Sainsburys said it could have to cut its range of offering in Northern Ireland unless it gets clarity on the provinces trading status after the end of Britains Brexit transition period on Dec. 31.The United Kingdom is st...
