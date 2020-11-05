Resolution tabled by India in UNGA to prevent terrorists from acquiring WMDs adopted by consensus

A resolution tabled by India in the UN General Assembly on measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction has been co-sponsored by more than 75 countries and adopted by consensus. India, a victim of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, has been at the forefront in highlighting the serious threat to international peace and security emanating from acquisition of weapons of mass destruction by terrorist groups.

"India at forefront of counter-terrorism. Delighted that annual resolution tabled by India 'Measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction' was co-sponsored by more than 75 countries & adopted today by consensus in First Committee of UN General Assembly," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted. According to sources, through its annual resolution, India has urged greater international co-operation to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

This resolution, which was co-sponsored by more than 75 countries, was adopted by consensus without a vote on Wednesday. India's call for strengthening national measures to address this issue at the General Assembly also predates the adoption of resolution 1540 by the Security Council, which obliges all States to refrain from supporting by any means non-State actors from developing, acquiring, manufacturing, possessing, transporting, transferring or using nuclear, chemical or biological weapons and their means of delivery, the sources said.

Earlier this week, the First Committee of UN General Assembly, which deals with disarmament, global challenges and threats to peace that affect the international community, adopted two resolutions which were sponsored by India - 'Convention on the Prohibition of the use of Nuclear Weapons' and 'Reducing Nuclear Danger' - under the 'Nuclear weapons' cluster. These resolutions manifest India's commitment towards the goal of nuclear disarmament.

The 'Convention on the Prohibition of the use of Nuclear Weapons', tabled by India since 1982 in the General Assembly requests the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva to commence negotiations on an international convention prohibiting the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances. The resolution, which is supported by a majority of UN members, reflects India's conviction that such a multilateral, universal and legally binding agreement would generate necessary political will among States possessing nuclear weapons to engage in negotiations leading to the total elimination of nuclear weapons, sources said.

The resolution on 'Reducing Nuclear Danger', tabled since 1998, draws global attention to the risks of unintentional or accidental use of nuclear weapons and underscores the need for a review of nuclear doctrines. It calls for concrete steps to reduce such risks, including through de-alerting and de-targeting of nuclear weapons.