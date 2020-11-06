FROM THE FIELD: coping with COVID in refugee camps

Those sheltering in camps are highly likely to find themselves in close contact with their neighbours, whether they like it or not.

Myanmar refugees share hand sanitiser at Mae Ra Ma Luang temporary shelter in Thailand.

Hygiene is also an issue, as many refugee sites do not have enough water to provide for adequate washing, drinking and cooking.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, along with other humanitarian organizations, is tackling the challenge of expanding infrastructure and services for displaced persons, as well as host communities, and improve basic services for as many people as possible.

