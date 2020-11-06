Left Menu
FROM THE FIELD: coping with COVID in refugee camps

Physical distancing, handwashing with soap, wearing masks: these are some of the most basic, recommendations for slowing the spread of COVID-19, but for many refugees, and other displaced people, they can be very difficult to follow.

Updated: 06-11-2020
Those sheltering in camps are highly likely to find themselves in close contact with their neighbours, whether they like it or not.

Myanmar refugees share hand sanitiser at Mae Ra Ma Luang temporary shelter in Thailand. © UNHCR/Duean Wongsa

Hygiene is also an issue, as many refugee sites do not have enough water to provide for adequate washing, drinking and cooking.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, along with other humanitarian organizations, is tackling the challenge of expanding infrastructure and services for displaced persons, as well as host communities, and improve basic services for as many people as possible.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

