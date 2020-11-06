Left Menu
Google Pay gets revised logo In India

Tech giant Google's Pay app- Google Pay (formerly known as Tez and popularly called GPay) in India has been spotted with a colourful new logo.

Tech giant Google's Pay app- Google Pay (formerly known as Tez and popularly called GPay) in India has been spotted with a colourful new logo. According to Mashable, Twitter user Sumanta Das has spotted the new log, which is currently live only for a select few users.

The existing Google Pay logo includes the 'G' and 'Pay'. It is only the Google logo that is multi-coloured. The new logo, on the other hand, doesn't seem to represent the payment app itself. The new blue and yellow 'u' half represents the 'G' and the green and red 'inverted u' half represents the 'P' in the Google Pay name. You just need to add a straight line in the middle to complete the letters. As reported by Mashable, the new Google Pay logo is in line with the company's new design and colour scheme for its products. It is minimalistic and representative of its identity. Long-time G Pay users will not be happy with the change though. It will take some time to get used to the new coloured Google logos instead of the more stylized ones from before.

The new Google Pay logo is not available for anyone within the team. There is no pending update and the Play Store listing is yet to be updated as well. Google is yet to make an official statement and switch to the new logo on its social profiles as well.

