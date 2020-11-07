Left Menu
Is PUBG Mobile making a comeback? Krafton, Microsoft deal hints at India return

Now, it seems the South Korean company is ready to provide a safe gaming experience to its passionate player base in India as PUBG Corporation's owner Krafton Inc. has announced its collaboration with Microsoft. The partnership will see Krafton hosting its portfolio of multiplatform products including PUBG Mobile on Azure, Microsoft's public cloud computing service to maximize data security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 22:48 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular online multiplayer battle royale games is expected to make a comeback to the Indian market very soon, according to the latest reports. This development comes a week after Tencent Games, the publisher and distributor of the game terminated all service and access for Indian users.

To recall, India banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite along with 116 other Chinese apps in early September 2020 over security concerns, following which PUBG Corporation took away the game franchise from China's Tencent Games and decided to take on all publishing responsibilities within the country.

Responding to the ban, PUBG Corporation then said that it hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.

Now, it seems the South Korean company is ready to provide a safe gaming experience to its passionate player base in India as PUBG Corporation's owner Krafton Inc. has announced its collaboration with Microsoft. The partnership will see Krafton hosting its portfolio of multiplatform products including PUBG Mobile on Azure, Microsoft's public cloud computing service to maximize data security.

"With privacy and data security being a top priority for KRAFTON, the company will be working with Microsoft to ensure personal data protection through Azure. Azure powers some of the biggest multiplayer games, featuring state-of-the-art security and the most comprehensive set of compliance offerings of any cloud service provider. The collaboration will ensure that privacy rights are respected and relevant software will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations," the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, TechCrunch, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported on Friday that PUBG Corporation has privately informed some high-profile streamers in the country that it expects to resume the service in India before the end of this year.

