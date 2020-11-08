SCOREBOARDPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 08-11-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 21:40 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL Qualifier 2 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad
Scoreboard Delhi Capitals M Stoinis b Rashid 38 S Dhawan lbw Sharma 78 S Iyer c Pandey b Holder 21 S Hetmyer not out 42 R Pant not out 2 Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-3, nb-2) 8 Total (For 3 wkts, 20 Overs) 189 Fall of Wickets: 1-86, 2-126, 3-178
Bowling: Sharma 4-0-30-1, Holder 4-0-50-1, Nadeem 4-0-48-0, Khan 4-0-26-1, Natarajan 4-0-32-0.
ALSO READ
Shikhar Dhawan's form is 'big advantage' for Delhi Capitals: Gambhir
IPL 13: Rahane's addition brings stability to side, says DC opener Dhawan
Rohit may have lost touch, we will take advantage of that: Dhawan
Dhawan leads Delhi Capitals to competitive 189/3 against SRH in Qualifier 2
Yes Bank case: HC rejects bail pleas of Wadhawans