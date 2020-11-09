Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Defying tradition, fan-free Masters opens online store

After officials announced in August that no spectators would be permitted at the tournament due to COVID-19, however, fans will get their retail fix online for the first time, with only 2020 ticketholders and other "patrons" getting access to the store. The website features all of the usual loot - including hats, key fobs and T-shirts - along with commemorative gear ranging from Christmas tree ornaments to a Masters golf gnome retailing at $49.50.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:31 IST
Golf-Defying tradition, fan-free Masters opens online store

After months of delay and with no fans on site, would-be patrons of Augusta National have another reminder that the 2020 Masters will be unlike any before - the gift shop has gone online.

It's a radical embrace of technology for a tournament where cell phones are regarded as a philistine's contraband and organisers long-resistant to change traditionally keep access to official merchandise limited to in-person attendees for one week only, making it among the most coveted in sport. After officials announced in August that no spectators would be permitted at the tournament due to COVID-19, however, fans will get their retail fix online for the first time, with only 2020 ticketholders and other "patrons" getting access to the store.

The website features all of the usual loot - including hats, key fobs and T-shirts - along with commemorative gear ranging from Christmas tree ornaments to a Masters golf gnome retailing at $49.50. For those missing the tournament's famed $1.50 sandwiches, the shop offers a "Taste of the Masters" package - a $150 food delivery featuring Masters-branded caramel corn, cookies, chips, cups, a pound-and-a-half of pulled pork, and a pound each of egg salad and pimento cheese.

While this year's ticketholders won't experience the thrill of scooping up armfuls of polo shirts and Magnolia Lane-scented candles, many were happy to skip the snaking queues to pick up merchandise in the days leading up to the tournament. "I bought $200 in hats and T-shirts from masters pro shop," Twitter user @louc2255 wrote. "Didn’t need, but I’m excited."

Others held out hope that a generous ticketholder might help them get a spot inside the virtual store. "If any #Masters patron wants to let me in on their Patron Shop purchases, I would be much appreciative," wrote @Heavy_C on Twitter.

Also Read: Why Sweet Magnolias Season 2’s delay is inevitable, Series developer’s special message for fans

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo's former President Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, appearing before a judge for the first time on Monday after being taken into custody in The Hague, pleaded not guilty to all war crimes charges brought against him.Thaci led the fight against Serbian fo...

NCDEX rolls out initiative to encourage FPOs to trade in options in goods

To encourage farmer producer organisations FPOs to take benefit of trading in options in goods on its platform, commodity bourse NCDEX on Monday said it will bear premium for trading up to 5,000 tonnes of chana and mustard seeds as part of ...

New building of Nepal school built by India inaugurated

India handed over the newly built infrastructure of Shree Laxminiya Janata Secondary School at Kumhrauda in Dhanusha district of Nepal on Monday.Built with the Indian governments financial assistance of Nepalese Rs 26.24 million, the new bu...

Realme aims to become most popular tech-lifestyle brand in 2021: Madhav Sheth

Realme, the worlds fast-growing smartphone brand is now aiming to become the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the upcoming year, Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said on Monday.In a special Diwali me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020