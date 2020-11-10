Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU agrees on tighter rules for surveillance tech exports

EU lawmakers and the European Council reached a provisional deal to update controls of so-called dual use goods such as facial recognition technology and spyware to prevent them from being used to violate human rights. Under the new rules, European companies will have to apply for government licenses to export certain products and they'll have to meet criteria that have been beefed up to include requirements to consider whether the sale poses a risk to human rights.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-11-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 10:14 IST
EU agrees on tighter rules for surveillance tech exports
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The European Union on Monday agreed to tighten up rules for the sale and export of cybersurveillance technology. EU lawmakers and the European Council reached a provisional deal to update controls of so-called dual use goods such as facial recognition technology and spyware to prevent them from being used to violate human rights.

Under the new rules, European companies will have to apply for government licenses to export certain products and they'll have to meet criteria that have been beefed up to include requirements to consider whether the sale poses a risk to human rights. EU countries will also have to be more transparent by publicly disclosing details about the export licenses they grant. And the rules can also be swiftly changed to cover emerging technologies.

Dual use technology could also include high-performance computers, drones and certain chemicals. "Today is a win for global human rights. We have set an important example for other democracies to follow," Marketa Gregorova, a European Parliament lawmaker who was one of the lead negotiators, said in a statement. "Authoritarian regimes will no longer be able to secretly get their hands on European cyber-surveillance." The agreement comes after years of negotiations and still needs formal approval from the European Parliament and other bodies but that's expected to be a formality.

Human rights groups have been urging the EU to tighten up export rules. Amnesty International said in a recent report that the bloc's existing regulations fail to address the "rapidly changing surveillance dynamics" or take into account emerging risks posed by new digital surveillance technology. The group said it found three European companies that sold digital surveillance tech to China..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

MyMoneyMantra's Phy-Gital End-to-End Fulfillment Model Recommended for FinTech Efficiency and Financial Inclusion

NEW DELHI, Nov. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- MyMoneyMantra.com, Indias largest financial services marketplace has been featured in a white paper by Georgetown University as a case study to highlight best practices for Global FinTech Industry. The...

Punjab revokes 'general consent' to CBI

The Congress-led government in Punjab has revoked its general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation for probing cases in the state, joining several other non-BJP ruled states that have carried out similar moves. West Bengal, Rajast...

Ethiopia PM not rebuffing calls for calm as clashes intensify, says spokeswoman

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is not rebuffing international calls for calm, his offices spokeswoman said on Tuesday, amid an escalating conflict in the Tigray region that many fear is sliding toward civil war.There is no rebuffing of...

Uolo raises Rs 20 cr from Omidyar, Blume Ventures

School communication platform Uolo on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 crore fund raise in a round led by impact investor Omidyar Network India and Blume Ventures. The money raised will be used for expansion activities on both the technology and o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020