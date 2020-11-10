Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unacademy's New Film Draws A Link Between Cricket And Learning, Goes Viral

The film starts by asking students what they have learnt from this year's IPL, and then goes on to connect sporting moments to learning concepts such as Pythagoras theorem, magnetic induction, Darwin's theory of evolution, melting point of metals, etc. The video has already garnered over 2.5 million views across social media & digital platforms, with overwhelming positive reviews.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 11:39 IST
Unacademy's New Film Draws A Link Between Cricket And Learning, Goes Viral

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unacademy has released a new film named 'Cracking the Game' to mark its first year of association with the Indian Premier League and celebrate the continuous process of Learning -- which can come from all walks of life. The film draws a fun correlation between cricket moments seen on field during the Dream11 IPL 2020 tournament, and a student's desire to learn. The film starts by asking students what they have learnt from this year's IPL, and then goes on to connect sporting moments to learning concepts such as Pythagoras theorem, magnetic induction, Darwin's theory of evolution, melting point of metals, etc.

The video has already garnered over 2.5 million views across social media & digital platforms, with overwhelming positive reviews. Over 2 million views of the video have come on Twitter alone, becoming yet another viral campaign of the EdTech major. Watch the film here: https://twitter.com/unacademy/status/1325399160854441984 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KF1e-Y3PRag&feature=youtu.be As the official partner of the IPL, Unacademy has integrated marketing activations into matches such as 'Unacademy Ask the Expert', 'Unacademy Learn from the Best', 'Unacademy Fan of the Match', and 'Unacademy Cracking Sixes'. These activations have helped the brand create buzz and awareness at a pan-India level.

About Unacademy Group: Unacademy is an education technology platform founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh in 2015. It was started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Unacademy is India's largest learning platform that brings expert Educators together with millions of students in need of quality education. With a growing network of more than 18,000 registered educators and 30 million learners, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. The Unacademy group consists of Unacademy, Unacademy Subscription, Wifistudy, Kreatryx, PrepLadder, CodeChef, Graphy, Chamomile Tea with Toppers and Let's Crack it Brands. The company is backed by prominent investors such as Facebook, General Atlantic, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Blume Ventures. To know more download Unacademy Learning App from Play Store, App Store or visit us at www.unacademy.com Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShSFiZv3L2Y PWR PWR

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fight in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan announced an agreement early Tuesday to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under a pact signed with Russia that calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial conce...

Delhi HC adjourns to Dec 1 application to allow withdrawal from PMC Bank for emergencies

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned to December 1 hearing on an application to include all financial emergencies arising out of the necessity from education, marriage, and other genuine financial needs as grounds for depositors to wit...

Odisha reports 987 new COVID-19 cases, 13 fresh fatalities

After a gap of around 110 days, the number of new infections reported daily across Odisha dropped below 1,000 on Tuesday as 987 more persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the states caseload to 3,03,780, a health department official ...

NDA will again form govt under Nitish in Bihar: JD(U)

The JDU on Tuesday exuded confidence that the NDA will again form a government in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as trends showed the political alliance marching ahead of the RJD-led Grand Alliance. As per the trends available till...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020