Unacademy's New Film Draws A Link Between Cricket And Learning, Goes Viral

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unacademy has released a new film named 'Cracking the Game' to mark its first year of association with the Indian Premier League and celebrate the continuous process of Learning -- which can come from all walks of life. The film draws a fun correlation between cricket moments seen on field during the Dream11 IPL 2020 tournament, and a student's desire to learn. The film starts by asking students what they have learnt from this year's IPL, and then goes on to connect sporting moments to learning concepts such as Pythagoras theorem, magnetic induction, Darwin's theory of evolution, melting point of metals, etc.

The video has already garnered over 2.5 million views across social media & digital platforms, with overwhelming positive reviews. Over 2 million views of the video have come on Twitter alone, becoming yet another viral campaign of the EdTech major. Watch the film here: https://twitter.com/unacademy/status/1325399160854441984 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KF1e-Y3PRag&feature=youtu.be As the official partner of the IPL, Unacademy has integrated marketing activations into matches such as 'Unacademy Ask the Expert', 'Unacademy Learn from the Best', 'Unacademy Fan of the Match', and 'Unacademy Cracking Sixes'. These activations have helped the brand create buzz and awareness at a pan-India level.

About Unacademy Group: Unacademy is an education technology platform founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh in 2015. It was started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Unacademy is India's largest learning platform that brings expert Educators together with millions of students in need of quality education. With a growing network of more than 18,000 registered educators and 30 million learners, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. The Unacademy group consists of Unacademy, Unacademy Subscription, Wifistudy, Kreatryx, PrepLadder, CodeChef, Graphy, Chamomile Tea with Toppers and Let's Crack it Brands. The company is backed by prominent investors such as Facebook, General Atlantic, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Blume Ventures. To know more download Unacademy Learning App from Play Store, App Store or visit us at www.unacademy.com Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ShSFiZv3L2Y