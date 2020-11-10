Left Menu
Development News Edition

Restoration of India's GSP status, a small Indo-US trade deal to send very strong signal: Aghi

In an interview to PTI, Mukesh Aghi, President of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), said that India and the US should close a small trade deal as a quick win and start focusing on the bigger issues. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in September said most issues preventing a limited trade deal between India and the United States have been resolved and an agreement could be signed anytime the political situation in the US allows it.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 11:56 IST
Restoration of India's GSP status, a small Indo-US trade deal to send very strong signal: Aghi
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Restoration of India's Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) status by US President-elect Joe Biden and Washington quickly closing a small trade deal with it would send a very strong signal to New Delhi, according to the head of a top India-centric American business advocacy group. In an interview to PTI, Mukesh Aghi, President of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), said that India and the US should close a small trade deal as a quick win and start focusing on the bigger issues.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in September said most issues preventing a limited trade deal between India and the United States have been resolved and an agreement could be signed anytime the political situation in the US allows it. India is seeking exemption from high duties imposed by the US on some steel and aluminium products, resumption of export benefits to certain domestic products under the GSP, and greater market access for its products from sectors such as agriculture, automobile,automobile components and engineering.

On the other hand, the US wants greater market access for its farm and manufacturing products, dairy items and medical devices, apart from cut in import duties on some information and communication technology products. President Donald Trump last year terminated India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key GSP trade programme after determining that it has not assured the US that it will provide "equitable and reasonable access" to its markets.

"I think we have a small (India-US) trade deal on the table. (They) should just close that as a quick win. And then start focusing on the bigger issues. To me, that's a positive sign. I think a restoration of GSP will send a very strong signal to the Government of India that this administration knows to do business with India," Aghi said. As vice president of the US from 2009 to 2017, Biden among other things had emphasised on increasing trade relationships between the two countries. In fact, he had set an ambition goal of increasing the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion at a time when it was around USD 100 billion per annum. Five years later, the trade now is USD 150 billion per annum.

Kicking off the relationship with a small trade deal and restoration of GSP, which was revoked by the outgoing Trump administration, will be helpful, he said. The GSP is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries.

Under the programme, nearly 2,000 products including auto components and textile materials can enter the US duty-free if the beneficiary developing countries meet the eligibility criteria established by Congress. India was the largest beneficiary of the programme in 2017 with USD 5.7 billion in imports to the US given duty-free status.

"I also strongly believe that the defense collaboration is very strong (and), is moving in the right direction," Aghi said. According to the USISPF chief, a Biden-Harris administration will neither be transactional nor Twitter based, but would be based on mutual respect and long-term vision.

While the momentum will continue on the political side, the QUAD effort will continue, he said, adding that there would be greater collaboration happening on the economic front as well. In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the "Quad" to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

It's not just about a trade deal, it's about de-risking the supply chain with China, which is likely to get more confrontational in the coming months. India can play a much stronger role, he said. Aghi said issues like Kashmir and minority rights will be discussed.

They would be discussed, but keeping the bigger picture in mind they would not be showstoppers, he said. Aghi, who has been providing inputs to the transition team on India-US relationship, said that the Biden administration is likely to focus on a trade deal just to show a quick win.

He also expects a multilateral approach wherein the US would work with India on a host of global issues like climate change, energy security and environment. "I think you'll see a much more structural approach happening between the two countries," he said.

Responding to a question on achieving the ambitious goal of USD 500 billion in bilateral trade, Aghi underscored the need to remove impediments in growth in trade, focusing more on energy partnership and supply chain, and leveraging India on 5G. It is also important to focus on increasing the number of students coming to the US to 500,000. Vaccine diplomacy could be another area of collaboration wherein India can help produce vaccines at a low cost, he said.

Of the view that there will be much stronger collaboration between the US and India on Indo-Pacific region, Aghi said he wouldn't be surprised if the Biden administration revives TPP (Trans-Pacific partnership) and encourages India to look at that. President Donald Trump in 2017 formally pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal, one of the major international trade initiatives of his predecessor Barack Obama.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

It's Okay to Not Be Okay updates: Season 2’s possibility revealed, what more we know

Fans are wondering whether the creators will renew Its Okay to Not Be Okay for Season 2 or not. The finale for first season left doors opened for the making of at least one more season.According to Pinkvilla, the first scene of Its Okay to ...

Turkey says Azerbaijan achieved "sacred success" in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey said on Tuesday that a deal to end more than a month of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh had secured important gains for its close ally Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia. The agreement, signed by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, fol...

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end fight in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan announced an agreement early Tuesday to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under a pact signed with Russia that calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial conce...

Delhi HC adjourns to Dec 1 application to allow withdrawal from PMC Bank for emergencies

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned to December 1 hearing on an application to include all financial emergencies arising out of the necessity from education, marriage, and other genuine financial needs as grounds for depositors to wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020