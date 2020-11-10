Samsung joins Google's Android Enterprise Recommended program

Samsung on Tuesday announced that it is joining Google's Android Enterprise Recommended program to offer best-in-class security and productivity solutions to Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

With this, select Galaxy devices running Android 11 and above like the Galaxy S20, Note20, Tab S7, Tab S7+, and ruggedized devices including the XCover Pro will become a part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program. This will provide customers with even more options to easily evaluate and approve devices that meet Google's requirements for hardware, software and updates.

Commenting on this development, KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said, "by joining the Android Enterprise Recommended program, we are making it even easier for enterprise customers to build a mobile experience that protects employees, keeps them engaged and enhances operational efficiency by meeting and exceeding Google's standards for security, productivity and flexibility."

"Samsung has been a key player in the mobile enterprise space for many years, and we're excited to have them on board as we make it easier for customers transitioning to a mobile workforce. We look forward to recommending Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets to our enterprise customers to provide them with great devices for security, efficiency and productivity," Google wrote in a blog post.

Google launched the Android Enterprise Recommended program in 2018 and, as of now, it has more than 30 global partners including Oppo, Lenovo, Xiaomi and OnePlus.