Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redmi Note 8 reportedly getting MIUI 12 update with October 2020 patch in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:23 IST
Redmi Note 8 reportedly getting MIUI 12 update with October 2020 patch in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has started receiving the latest Android 10-based MIUI 12 stable update with October 2020 Android security patch in India, several users reported on Twitter.

While there is no official announcement regarding the update, screenshots shared by users on Twitter show that the new over-the-air update (OTA) is arriving with build number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QCOINXM and weighs 2GB.

The MIUI 12 update will bring a host of new features including system animations, brand new visual design, enhanced Dark mode, built-in app drawer, new Control center, and Ultra battery saving mode and privacy protection features to the Redmi Note 8.

Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

If you haven't received the update yet, check it under the Settings menu of your device. Visit, Settings > About phone > System update and tap the download button.

To recall, the Pro variant of the Redmi Note 8 received the MIUI 12 update back in August 2020.

Redmi Note 8: Specs and features

The Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch (16cm) FHD+ Dot Notch display and is powered by an 11nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

For photography, it houses a 13-megapixel front-facing camera and quad rear camera system at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degrees field-of-view (FOV), followed by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and lastly a 2-megapixel Macro lens.

The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that lasts up to two days and supports 18W Fast Charging via Type-C port. Connectivity options include- WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS and a 3.5mm earphone jack.

Currently, the Redmi Note 8 is offered in two memory configurations- 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 12,999 and 6GB+128GB model priced at Rs 14,999 - and Space Black, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Purple and Moonlight White color options.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks likely to run into next week - Ireland's Coveney

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal are likely to run into next week, missing a mid-November deadline, Irelands Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday when asked when a deal was likely.I think ...

India has shifted from tax terrorism to tax transparency: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday underscored tax reforms of the past six years to say India has moved from tax terrorism to tax transparency. Speaking at the inauguration of an office-cum-residential complex of the Income Tax Appel...

Reshuffling economy posts won't solve Turkey's troubles, says Erdogan's ex-ally

Turkeys economic troubles cannot be solved by shuffling the central bank chief and finance minister because institutions have lost independence and credibility under President Tayyip Erdogans authoritarian drift, a top former ally said.Ali ...

Slovak government to extend emergency powers to end of year

Slovakias government will extend its state of emergency powers for the rest of the year to battle a surge in new coronavirus cases, Justice Minister Maria Kolikova said on Wednesday. The state of emergency, put in place at the start of Octo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020