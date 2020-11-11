Redmi Note 8 reportedly getting MIUI 12 update with October 2020 patch in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 has started receiving the latest Android 10-based MIUI 12 stable update with October 2020 Android security patch in India, several users reported on Twitter.

While there is no official announcement regarding the update, screenshots shared by users on Twitter show that the new over-the-air update (OTA) is arriving with build number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QCOINXM and weighs 2GB.

The MIUI 12 update will bring a host of new features including system animations, brand new visual design, enhanced Dark mode, built-in app drawer, new Control center, and Ultra battery saving mode and privacy protection features to the Redmi Note 8.

Image Credit: Twitter (@TechnoAnkit1)

If you haven't received the update yet, check it under the Settings menu of your device. Visit, Settings > About phone > System update and tap the download button.

To recall, the Pro variant of the Redmi Note 8 received the MIUI 12 update back in August 2020.

Redmi Note 8: Specs and features

The Redmi Note 8 has a 6.3-inch (16cm) FHD+ Dot Notch display and is powered by an 11nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

For photography, it houses a 13-megapixel front-facing camera and quad rear camera system at the back that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degrees field-of-view (FOV), followed by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and lastly a 2-megapixel Macro lens.

The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that lasts up to two days and supports 18W Fast Charging via Type-C port. Connectivity options include- WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS and a 3.5mm earphone jack.

Currently, the Redmi Note 8 is offered in two memory configurations- 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 12,999 and 6GB+128GB model priced at Rs 14,999 - and Space Black, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Purple and Moonlight White color options.