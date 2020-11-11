Left Menu
Development News Edition

US embassy in Pakistan regrets "unauthorised post" referring to PM Khan as 'demagogue and dictator'

The United States embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday issued an apology for sharing a Twitter post which indirectly called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a "demagogue and dictator." On Tuesday night, the US embassy re-tweeted a post by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal, where he shows a screenshot of an article by The Washington Post titled 'Trump's defeat is a blow for the world's demagogues and dictators'.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-11-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 18:36 IST
US embassy in Pakistan regrets "unauthorised post" referring to PM Khan as 'demagogue and dictator'

The United States embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday issued an apology for sharing a Twitter post which indirectly called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a "demagogue and dictator." On Tuesday night, the US embassy re-tweeted a post by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal, where he shows a screenshot of an article by The Washington Post titled 'Trump's defeat is a blow for the world's demagogues and dictators'. Along with the screen grab, Iqbal wrote: "We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown the way out soon." Iqbal's lines were a clear reference to Prime Minister Khan.

The embassy's post went viral within minutes and it faced severe backlash from the supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. On Wednesday, the embassy on itsTwitter account said, "The US embassy Islamabad Twitter account was accessed last night without authorisation. The US embassy does not endorse the posting or re-tweeting of political messages. We apologise for any confusion that may have resulted from the unauthorised post." Since then the embassy has deleted the post.

On Tuesday, #ApologiseUS_Embassy trended on Twitter. Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Sindh Governor Imran Ismael have demanded an apology from the US embassy. “US embassy is still working in Trumpian mode in support of convicted absconder and intervening brazenly in our internal politics," Mazari said, referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

"Monroe doctrine also died centuries ago! US embassy must observe norms of diplomacy," she said. Reacting to the US embassy's apology, the minister said, "Account was clearly not hacked so someone who had access to it used it 'without authorisation'. Unacceptable that someone working in the US Embassy is pushing a particular political party's agenda." Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said for the first time ever an embassy was seen "insulting" its own lawfully elected president. "We expect some heads to roll. This is unacceptable!" he said.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Why have pollution levels surged in India?

As winter approaches each year, a haze of toxic smog envelopes vast swathes of northern India, including the capital New Delhi, forcing authorities to shut schools and restrict the use of private vehicles.In the past 48 hours, the Air Quali...

Indian TV anchor freed on bail after alleged suicide abetment

Indias Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to the head of a nationalist TV channel, a week after he was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of an interior decorator, a case the channel blamed on politicians angered by its news c...

India's decentralised but unified mechanism was behind COVID-19 unique response strategy: Vardhan

Indias decentralized but unified mechanism to provide universal, accessible, equitable and affordable healthcare to one and all was the driving force behind the unique response strategy for COVID-19, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on We...

Ircon International Q2 consolidated profit marginally up at Rs 84 cr

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 84.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. It had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 82.82 crore in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020