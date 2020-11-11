Left Menu
Development News Edition

Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games - Bloomberg News

The iPhone maker told Bloomberg that it disagreed with the judge's decision on Tuesday, adding that it was clear that Epic breached its contract with the company.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 23:50 IST
Federal judge dismisses some claims by Apple in fight against Epic Games - Bloomberg News

A federal judge in California late on Tuesday dismissed some of Apple Inc's counterclaims against Epic Games, Bloomberg News reported, narrowing the scope of a dispute that has seen the online game maker's "Fortnite" game removed from the iPhone maker's App Store.

Apple and Epic have been in a legal battle since August, when the maker of the popular game launched its own in-app payment system to circumvent what it called Apple's monopolistic practices. Epic in October had filed a motion in advance of Tuesday's hearing, seeking the dismissal of Apple's counterclaims of intentional interference with prospective economic advantage and conversion, where in Apple had asked for lost App Store fees and other monetary damages.

Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers threw out those claims and limited Apple's allegations to its breach of contract counterclaims against Epic. A judge in October had ruled that Apple could bar Epic's "Fortnite" game from its App Store but must not harm Epic's developer tools business, including the "Unreal Engine" software, which is used by hundreds of other video games.

"This is a high-stakes breach of contract case and an antitrust case and that's all in my view," Judge Gonzalez Rogers told lawyers, according to Bloomberg News. "You can't just say it's independently wrongful," Bloomberg quoted https://bloom.bg/3pgZDlx the judge as saying to a lawyer for Apple, referring to Epic's conduct. "You actually have to have facts," the judge said, adding that the rest of the breach-of-contract case moves forward.

Apple and Epic did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. The iPhone maker told Bloomberg that it disagreed with the judge's decision on Tuesday, adding that it was clear that Epic breached its contract with the company.

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Iffco reduces NP fertiliser price by Rs 50 to Rs 925/bag

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Moderna could begin analyzing COVID-19 vaccine data within days, says Fauci

Moderna Inc could have data from a large trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine anywhere between a couple of days to a little more than a week, the top U.S. infectious disease expert said on Wednesday. A high degree of effectiveness for...

Armenian parliament fails to discuss PM's resignation after Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

The Armenian parliament on Wednesday failed to discuss the prime ministers resignation demanded by thousands of protesters over a ceasefire that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.The ceasefire, announced on Tue...

MDA govt defeats no-confidence motion

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance MDA led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday defeated the no-confidence motion moved by the oppostion Congress in the Assembly through a voice vote. Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh put the no-confidence mo...

In TV studio after release from jail, Arnab dares Thackeray

Back in the familiar environs of the TV newsroom after a week in judicial custody, journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for arresting him in a fake case. Uddhav Thackeray, listen to me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020