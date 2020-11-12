Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's defence minister reaffirms Russian S-400 plans

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told a parliamentary budget commission Thursday the military is continuing its checks and preparations of the S-400s as planned. Washington is strongly against NATO member Turkey's acquisition of the Russian anti-aircraft system and kicked Turkey out of its F-35 fighter jet programme, saying the S-400s are a threat to the stealth fighter jets and wouldn't be interoperable with NATO systems.

PTI | Updated: 12-11-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 14:14 IST
Turkey's defence minister reaffirms Russian S-400 plans
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Turkey's defence minister has reaffirmed the country's plans to use a Russian-made missile defence system it purchased despite continued objections from the United States. Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told a parliamentary budget commission Thursday the military is continuing its checks and preparations of the S-400s as planned.

Washington is strongly against NATO member Turkey's acquisition of the Russian anti-aircraft system and kicked Turkey out of its F-35 fighter jet programme, saying the S-400s are a threat to the stealth fighter jets and wouldn't be interoperable with NATO systems. Akar said Turkey is prepared to discuss with the US its "anxiety" over the interoperability of the S-400s and the F-35s. "Our offer for a joint working group is still on the table," he said, in comments carried by the official Anadolu news agency.

Turkey was making components for the F-35 and had planned to purchase 100 of the stealth fighters. The US has also warned Ankara that it risks US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act if the S-400 system is activated. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take a tougher stance on the issue. Turkey tested the missile defence system in October for the first time. The US Department of Defence condemned the test "in the strongest possible terms." Ankara argues it was forced to buy the Russian system because the US refused to sell the American-made Patriot system. The Turkish government also points to what it considers a double standard, as NATO member Greece uses Russian-made missiles.

"We will use the S-400 system in the same way that other NATO member states with existing S-300 systems use them within the NATO alliance," the defence minister said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-France hoping injured players will be back for Portugal game

France coach Didier Deschamps is hoping to count on the return of several injured players when the world champions travel to Portugal in the Nations League on Saturday. Les Bleus were without Kylian Mbappe, Presnel Kimpembe, Kingsley Coman,...

Kyrgyz PM to step down as acting president, run in election

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov said on Thursday he would step down as acting president of the Central Asian nation in the coming days in order to run in the January 10 presidential election.Parliamentary speaker Talant Mamytov, a close...

Online short film fest with women's safety as theme

At a time when womens safety is a great concern, a Kerala-based cultural centre is organising an online short film festival to honour the memories of mythical bird, Jatayu, who stood for the safety and pride of women. Titled SHE, the festiv...

India imposes anti-dumping duty on imports of clear float glass from Malaysia

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on clear float glass, used in automobiles and refrigeration industries, from Malaysia for five years with an aim to guard domestic industry from cheap imports. The duty was imposed after a recommendation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020