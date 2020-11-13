Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young readers' tramcar library to start rolling on Children's Day

Participating in the initiative, the Oxford Bookstores has curated a unique selection of titles and literature for various young reading age groups for the tramcar library, its director Maina Bhagat said. The tram would run on Shyambazar-Esplanade and Esplanade-Gariahat routes spanning north and south Kolkata and children up to 18 years would get a free ride on it, Kapur said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:17 IST
Young readers' tramcar library to start rolling on Children's Day
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

The wheels of a young readers' tramcar library, perhaps the world's first of its kind, is set to start rolling on Children's Day on Saturday here, giving free access to all children to read and learn on the move, an official said. The West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), which runs the country's only functional tramways, has teamed up with Apeejay Anand Children's Library to give the city's boys and girls the "Kolkata Young Readers' Tramcar", the official said on Friday.

"The idea behind the Kolkata Young Readers' Tramcar is that all children should get access to read good books and what better than the Kolkata trams," WBTC managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur said. Participating in the initiative, the Oxford Bookstores has curated a unique selection of titles and literature for various young reading age groups for the tramcar library, its director Maina Bhagat said.

The tram would run on Shyambazar-Esplanade and Esplanade-Gariahat routes spanning north and south Kolkata and children up to 18 years would get a free ride on it, Kapur said. He said that people aged more than 18 years can also use the facility for normal AC tram fares.

Year-long activities for children onboard the tramcar, such as story-telling, dramatised readings, poetry sessions and book launches will be organised to captivate young minds, Bhagat said. The library on wheels has been decorated with attractive artworks of children reading, hand-painted by local artists, the WBTC official said.

Priti Paul, director of Apeejay Surrendra Group, which has partnered with WBTC in this novel venture, said it will perhaps be the very first children's library on a tramcar anywhere in the world, with free access to all children. "We believe that a library is essential to every child's holistic development and knowledge and books are game changers enhancing the future of each child. Reading and learning on the move will undoubtedly augment their recreational environment," Paul said.

The Young Readers' Tramcar would be launched virtually by Kapur and Paul on Saturday, Bhagat said.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Kalpataru fully commissions Kohima-Mariani power transmission project

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd KPTL on Friday said it has fully commissioned Kohima-Mariani electricity transmission project. In July, Kohima-Mariani Transmission Ltd KMTL, a special purpose vehicle, had commissioned Element-1 substation ...

Finance Ministry seeks suggestions for annual budget 2021-22 on MyGov portal from Nov 15

The Union Finance Ministry has decided to launch a micro-site on MyGov platform to receive ideas for the annual budget 2021-22 from various stakeholders. The app will go live on November 15, 2020, and will remain open till November 30, 2020...

U.S. election turmoil heightens Afghan uncertainty, but hopefully no more 'fate by Tweet'

The change in the U.S. administration is expected eventually to bring a steadier troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, officials and analysts said, but the disputed presidential election has heightened uncertainty and could deepen delays in pe...

Merck Foundation marks World Diabetes Day 2020 through their Diabetes Blue Points Program to advance Diabetes care in African, Asian and Latin American countries

Harare Zimbabwe Mumbai MaharashtraIndia, November 13 ANIBusinessWire India Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks World Diabetes Day 2020 by continuing their strategy to provide specialty training for African, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020