Realme 6 Pro gets October 2020 security patch in latest update

Realme 6 Pro gets October 2020 security patch in latest updateDevdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:09 IST
The Realme 6 Pro has started receiving a new software update that brings the October 2020 Android security patch to the device.
The latest over-the-air (OTA) update comes with build number RMX2061_11.A.37 and brings several new features including Super Power Saving Mode and Multi-user along with a couple of fixes.
As always, the OTA update is having a staged rollout to ensure its stability. The update is being rolled out randomly to a limited number of users and the full rollout will begin in a few days after Realme ensures that there are no critical bugs.
The development was announced by the company on its official forum. Here's the complete changelog:
Security
- Updated Android security patch: October 2020
Game Space
- Optimized the logic of the default state of the brightness lock
Settings
- Added physical toggle on the setting interface of Screenshot
- Added toggle for display keyboard when entering the app drawer
- Added From Sunset to Sunrise toggle for eye comfort
- Added toggle for system icons in the Status bar
- Added Super Power Saving Mode
- Added Multi-user feature
- Optimized the language display issue of HeyTap in some scenarios
Call
- Optimized the layout of call setting interface
- Fixed the probabilistic issue of the Reject With SMS feature
Album
- Fixed the issue of the abnormal preview of the recording video interface when filming in 1080P/60 frames
- READ MORE ON:
- Realme 6 Pro