Realme 6 Pro gets October 2020 security patch in latest update

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:09 IST
The Realme 6 Pro has started receiving a new software update that brings the October 2020 Android security patch to the device.

The latest over-the-air (OTA) update comes with build number RMX2061_11.A.37 and brings several new features including Super Power Saving Mode and Multi-user along with a couple of fixes.

As always, the OTA update is having a staged rollout to ensure its stability. The update is being rolled out randomly to a limited number of users and the full rollout will begin in a few days after Realme ensures that there are no critical bugs.

The development was announced by the company on its official forum. Here's the complete changelog:

Security

  • Updated Android security patch: October 2020

Game Space

  • Optimized the logic of the default state of the brightness lock

Settings

  • Added physical toggle on the setting interface of Screenshot
  • Added toggle for display keyboard when entering the app drawer
  • Added From Sunset to Sunrise toggle for eye comfort
  • Added toggle for system icons in the Status bar
  • Added Super Power Saving Mode
  • Added Multi-user feature
  • Optimized the language display issue of HeyTap in some scenarios

Call

  • Optimized the layout of call setting interface
  • Fixed the probabilistic issue of the Reject With SMS feature

Album

  • Fixed the issue of the abnormal preview of the recording video interface when filming in 1080P/60 frames

