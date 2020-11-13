Realme 6 Pro gets October 2020 security patch in latest update

The Realme 6 Pro has started receiving a new software update that brings the October 2020 Android security patch to the device.

The latest over-the-air (OTA) update comes with build number RMX2061_11.A.37 and brings several new features including Super Power Saving Mode and Multi-user along with a couple of fixes.

As always, the OTA update is having a staged rollout to ensure its stability. The update is being rolled out randomly to a limited number of users and the full rollout will begin in a few days after Realme ensures that there are no critical bugs.

The development was announced by the company on its official forum. Here's the complete changelog:

Security

Updated Android security patch: October 2020

Game Space

Optimized the logic of the default state of the brightness lock

Settings

Added physical toggle on the setting interface of Screenshot

Added toggle for display keyboard when entering the app drawer

Added From Sunset to Sunrise toggle for eye comfort

Added toggle for system icons in the Status bar

Added Super Power Saving Mode

Added Multi-user feature

Optimized the language display issue of HeyTap in some scenarios

Call

Optimized the layout of call setting interface

Fixed the probabilistic issue of the Reject With SMS feature

Album