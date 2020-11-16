Swisscom taps Nokia as its exclusive 5G Fixed Wireless Access partner

Swisscom has selected Nokia as its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) device partner to offer ultrafast broadband services in the rural areas of Switzerland, the latter said on Monday.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said, "5G fixed wireless access is a perfect complement to fiber-to-the-home networks. It can efficiently deliver ultra-fast speeds to areas that are unserved or underserved by fiber. With the combined experience of Nokia and Swisscom, we were able to develop an innovative and effective solution. We are delighted to partner with Swisscom on its broadband vision with 5G FWA."

Swisscom will deploy Nokia FastMile 5G Receivers that combine the best of indoor and outdoor FWA solutions, enabling the Swiss telco to deploy one device across the network. The deployment will help Swisscom address the higher bandwidth demands of its residential and business customers.

Nokia's 5G Receiver features an innovative design that allows flexible indoor/outdoor installation with optimal signal and higher speeds. It also connects to existing home networks and gateways using a standard ethernet cable. According to the company, the 5G Receiver offers better performance and reliability, through extensive carrier aggregation between 4G and 5G bands.

"We have chosen Nokia as our 5G fixed wireless access device partner. This solution will help us to bring ultra-fast internet speeds to our residential and business customers in rural areas," said Marcel Burgherr, Head of Gateways, Phones & other Devices, at Swisscom.