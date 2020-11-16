Left Menu
Samsung Galaxy M12 first look is here

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 21:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy M12 first look is here
Image Credit: (@OnLeaks)

Samsung is expected to launch a new budget smartphone, the Galaxy M12, in the first quarter of 2021. Ahead of the official launch, the renders of the upcoming phone have surfaced online, courtesy Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), revealing its design and key specifications.

The leaked renders show Galaxy M12's waterdrop notch and a square camera module with the flash placed below it, almost identical to the newly-launched Galaxy A42 5G smartphone.

At the front, the device sports a 6.5-inch flat screen with an Infinity-V notch for the selfie camera. At the back, it features a plastic unibody cover and a dual-textured design with a stripped section covering more than half of the panel and a smooth glossy section in the lower half.

The Galaxy M12's fingerprint sensor is integrated with the power button on the right side of the phone. The renders show the bottom frame featuring the speaker grille, a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The yet-unannounced Galaxy M12 smartphone measures nearly 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm.

As of this reporting, there is no official word regarding the launch of Galaxy M12, but the leaker believes that the device will make its debut in early 2021.

