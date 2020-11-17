Left Menu
Zoom introduces two new security features to prevent meeting disruptions

The new security feature allows meeting hosts and co-hosts to temporarily pause their meetings and remove a disruptive participant. The feature can be enabled under the Security icon by clicking on the "Suspend Participant Activities" options. With the feature turned on, all video, audio, in-meeting chat, annotation, screen sharing, and recording during that time will stop, and Breakout Rooms will end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-11-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 13:00 IST
Video-conferencing app Zoom has introduced two new security features that will allow users to remove and report disruptive meeting participants along with a new tool to help prevent meeting disruptions before they happen.

The Suspend Participant Activities feature is enabled by default for all free and paid Zoom users.

In addition, Zoom will now ask hosts or co-host if they would like to report a user from their meeting, share any details, and optionally include a screenshot. The reported users will be removed from their meeting, and Zoom's Trust & Safety team will be notified about the same.

Further, meeting participants can also report a disruptive user directly from the Zoom client by clicking the top-left Security badge while account owners and admins can enable reporting capabilities for non-hosts in their web settings. These two features are available on the Zoom desktop clients for Mac, PC, and Linux, and official mobile apps, with support for the web client and VDI to come later this year.

For eliminating meeting disruptions, Zoom has also introduced an "At-Risk Meeting Notifier" , a tool to help identify which meetings may be at risk of being disrupted and notifies account owners and admins by email and offers advice on what to do.

Zoom advises users to never share their meeting ID or passcode on any public forum, including social media. According to the company, it is one of the best ways to keep Zoom meetings secure.

