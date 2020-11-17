MOSPI operationalises revamped NSO website

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) on Tuesday said it has made functional the revamped website of National Statistical Office. "The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has upgraded its website with improved functionality and content accessibility from 17th November 2020," a ministry statement said.

The new website has been designed using latest portal development technology with a purpose of providing an integrated digital experience to users. Visitors can provide information on user experience, adding the desired element of “public participation” and boost potential of eGovernance Visitor can share the content link on social media (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, etc) through share button available across the website. To facilitate the process of smooth transition, link to old website will be available on the new website for a period of six months.