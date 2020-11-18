Left Menu
Development News Edition

'X' gender NY driver's licenses coming with computer update

State lawyers argued in court papers that officials late last year had begun planning to “permit New Yorkers to receive a driver's license that bears an 'X' gender identification marker through an automated application process.” But first, the DMV needs to modify its computer system so it can create internal license records without a binary gender selection.

PTI | Albany | Updated: 18-11-2020 04:07 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 04:07 IST
'X' gender NY driver's licenses coming with computer update

New York intends to offer driver's licenses with a nonbinary gender identity marker of “X,” but it could take more than a year before Department of Motor Vehicles computers will be able to automatically handle the option, state officials said in court filings. Officials made the disclosure in papers filed in a federal lawsuit brought against them by Sander Saba, who is challenging the state policy of limiting gender identity on licenses to either “male” or “female.” Saba, a nonbinary transgender New York City resident, said in the lawsuit filed by Lambda Legal this summer that the policy is discriminatory.

The state recently moved to dismiss the lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the DMV commissioner as moot. State lawyers argued in court papers that officials late last year had begun planning to “permit New Yorkers to receive a driver's license that bears an 'X' gender identification marker through an automated application process.” But first, the DMV needs to modify its computer system so it can create internal license records without a binary gender selection. The agency expects that to happen in the fourth quarter of 2021, or later, Gregory Kline, the DMV's deputy commissioner for administration, said in court filings. A Lambda attorney on Tuesday welcomed the development, but said New York needed to do more.

"Every day that a person is denied accurate identity documents is a day in which their rights are unconstitutionally deprived, and in which they suffer harm. We will continue to prosecute our case on behalf of Mx. Saba so that all nonbinary New Yorkers can have accurate state identification that they need without undue delay,” attorney Carl Charles said in a prepared statement. A DMV spokesperson said New York has ‎taken a number of steps to protect and advance the civil rights of New Yorkers who are transgender or gender nonconforming.

"The DMV understands the importance of this issue for so many New Yorkers but cannot comment further as this relates to pending litigation,” Lisa Koumjian said in an email. New York City and New York state permit nonbinary people to obtain birth certificates with an “X” gender marker. And more than a dozen states offer “X” gender markers for driver's licenses, according to Lambda.

Saba already has two identity documents with an “X” marker: a New York City birth certificate and an earlier driver's license from Pennsylvania. But Saba wanted to exchange the Pennsylvania license for a New York license. In arguing to dismiss the lawsuit, the state invited Saba to come into a DMV office and go through a manual application process that would result in a license bearing an “X” marker. It was not clear if Saba intended to take up the DMV on its offer.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Leader of US Catholic bishops: Biden's stances pose dilemma

The head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops told colleagues Tuesday that President-elect Joe Bidens policy positions, including support for abortion rights, pose a difficult and complex situation for the church. Los Angeles Archbish...

In shock move, U.S. to drop charges against ex-Mexican defense minister

The United States will drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation of his alleged crimes to Mexico, officials said on Tuesday, after the Mexican government had chafed U.S. pr...

Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans

Rep Kevin McCarthy easily won reelection as House Republican leader Tuesday, a stunning turnaround as the entire GOP leadership team was rewarded by their colleagues for reducing the Democrats House advantage in the November election. McCar...

Soccer-Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier

Colombia conceded six goals in a World Cup qualifier for the first time since 1977 on Tuesday as they went down 6-1 to a superb display from Ecuador in Quito. The six goals were as many as Ecuador had scored in their previous 16 games again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020