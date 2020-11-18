Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple to lower App Store fees for smaller developers

Apple Inc on Wednesday said it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store. Apple takes a 30% cut of most purchases made on the App Store, although the commission drops to 15% for subscriptions that remain active for more than a year.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:30 IST
Apple to lower App Store fees for smaller developers
Apple logo Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc on Wednesday said it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make $1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store.

Apple takes a 30% cut of most purchases made on the App Store, although the commission drops to 15% for subscriptions that remain active for more than a year. Apple said Wednesday developers will automatically get the lower 15% rate if they generate $1 million or less in proceeds - defined as the portion of App Store purchases that the developer keeps - in a calendar year.

Apple's App Store fees and rules have come under fire from both large software firms such as Microsoft Corp, Spotify Technology SA and Match Group Inc as well as numerous startups and smaller companies that allege the fees deprive consumers of choices and push up the price of apps. Apple has responded by saying its rules apply evenly to developers and that the App Store provides an easy way to reach its huge base of users without having to set up payment systems in the 175 countries where it operates.

Apple said the new program will start on Jan. 1, 2021. Software developers who netted less than $1 million from the App Store this year will qualify for the 15% rate next year. If the developer's proceeds rise above the $1 million threshold the next year, Apple's standard rates kick in for the rest of that year. If the developer's proceeds fall below $1 million in a given year, they become eligible for the lower rate the next year.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our global economy and the beating heart of innovation and opportunity in communities around the world," Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a statement. Apple said it will give more details on which developers qualify next month.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Artificial intelligence-based tool may help diagnose opioid addiction earlier, finds study

Researchers have used machine learning, a type of artificial intelligence, to develop a prediction model for the early diagnosis of opioid use disorder. The advance is described in Pharmacology Research Perspectives.The model was generated...

Pak PM Imran Khan to travel to Kabul on his maiden Afghan visit tomorrow

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Kabul on Thursday on his first trip to Afghanistan since assuming office in 2018 to discuss the Afghan peace process and promote cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, the Foreign O...

5 freed, 2 men in custody after Queens hostage standoff

Two armed men released five people who were held hostage during an apparent robbery attempt at a home in Queens before they surrendered peacefully early Wednesday to police, authorities said. The roughly 5-hour standoff began after officers...

Sebi asks NSE to increase IPF corpus size, implement SOP to process investors' claim

Market regulator Sebi has asked NSE to operationalize a detailed standard operating procedure to enhance the effectiveness of the Investor Protection Fund IPF and to improve the investor experience while making claims against defaulting tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020